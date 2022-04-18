ANTIGONISH: After months of preparations between the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, the community engagement sessions for the potential consolidation of the two municipal units are underway.

During the first community information session on April 11 at The People’s Place Library, people moved through a series of displays and spoke directly to Warden Owen McCarron and Mayor Laurie Boucher, along with numerous councillors and senior staff.

“The first of 17 sessions was today and I was extremely pleased. We had individual conversations with more than 40 people,” McCarron said in a release. “People came out and that is encouraging. We look forward to speaking to more people as we move through the community.”

In September 2021, both councils unanimously voted that there was a grounds in exploring the possibility of consolidation and moved forward with planning a broad community engagement.

“It does feel good, I’ve had people stop me on the street or stop me in a store and ask me about it, but it’s actually really good to get out and talk to people face-to-face,” Boucher told The Reporter. “And to explain the reasons why we’re exploring, to talk about some of their concerns, and see what they think some of our challenges will be going down the road; we’re estimating we spoke to close to 230 in the first six sessions.”

According to the mayor, the community engagement sessions are designed to help both council’s answer whether consolidation will better serve residents, businesses and if the overall community would be better served if the town and county became one regional municipal unit.

“At this stage our job is to listen. Now that we’re going out into the public, we have more answers than we would have had if we went out right away, so we’re answering a lot of questions,” Boucher said. “Today proved that while not everyone agrees on what should be done, they were interested in learning and sharing their opinions.”

In recent years, both municipalities have seen the benefits of working together through hosting the National Special Olympics, through the construction of the Antigonish Skatepark and community Dog Park, through holiday events, regional emergency management, as well as physician retention.

Following the first three days of community engagement sessions, which saw five in-person and one online session take place, 10 sessions remain across the county until May 9.

Boucher indicated some of the concerns from the public were the same as those around the council table, with the main three issues focusing on tax rates, identity, and representation.

“We’ve addressed all three of those things in our guiding principles,” Boucher said. “For some reason people have the idea that their taxes will go up because they have to pay for the infrastructure in the town, where the town is a lot older than the county, that’s simply not true.”

For more details on the potential consolidation and how to participate, people are asked to go to www.antigonish.ca, to check out the insert in the County Connect magazine. They can leave feedback or comments by calling toll-free 1-833-563-2786 or 1-833-563-2787, or by emailing questions and comments to: info@antigonish.ca.

REMAINING COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SESSION SCHEDULE: