Quad County Whitecaps win gold at provincials By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - April 18, 2022

The U18 A Quad County Whitecaps won the Nova Scotia Female Hockey League U18 AA provincial championship on April 10. After losing 4-0 in their first two games of the tournament, the Whitecaps won 3-2 in a shoot-out as Lauryn Smith and Brooklyn Chisholm found the back of the net, then another 3-2 win thanks to goals from Kennedy Vickers, Hali-Rose MacLean, and Skylar MacLean. The Whitecamps won the final match 2-0 as Marisa MacLellan and Mary-Beth Brophy scored, while Ava VanZutphen earned the shutout.