HALIFAX: The provincial government announced it is investing in 36 projects that will improve existing cultural and community facilities.

A total of $910,000 will be invested in projects across the province this year through the program.

Among the Strait area recipients was the Grand River Volunteer Fire Department which was approved for $40,000 in provincial funds to conduct heating upgrades, flooring renovations, and washroom and plumbing upgrades.

The Isle Madame Historical Society will receive $20,000 to undertake window replacement and siding repairs.

Potlotek First Nation was approved for $35,000 to perform kitchen upgrades.

The province approved 36 applications by registered not-for-profit organizations across the province which operate primarily for community, culture and diversity benefit.

Communities, Culture and Heritage funds community infrastructure through a variety of programs, including the Recreation Facility Development grant program, the Legion Capital Assistance Program, and community and small business ACCESS-Ability grant programs.

For more on Nova Scotia’s Culture Action Plan, go to: https://novascotia.ca/culture.