GUYSBOROUGH: In the waters off Drum Head, a 100-year-old ship boiler is scheduled to be removed later this summer by Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry, however, some local residents hope that it will stay put.

The warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says senior staff will review a recent community petition before taking an official stance.

“I was aware of the boiler situation, but I wasn’t aware of certain residents being opposed to (the) removal of that,” Vernon Pitts said. “Going forward we will be presented with the petition that’s been circulating around the community, and once that’s presented to council, council will make a decision as to we’re in favour of removing it or (if) we’d like it to remain there.”

District 7 councillor Rickey McLaren raised the issue of the only remainder of the 42-metre vessel that caught fire and was hauled offshore to sink in 1921, during the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on May 19.

A Facebook group called “Save the Drum Head Boiler” was created and an online petition garnered about 300 signatures for a community with a population of less than 40.

“My understanding is it’s not contaminating the site, it’s more of a navigational hazard,” Pitts said. “If it’s an inert material that’s not going to harm the environment I’m not opposed to leaving it there.”

The boiler located in Drum Head is from the steam-powered Scotia, and is on a list of 14 abandoned vessels and related infrastructure that the Province of Nova Scotia has promised to clean up, after receiving funding through Transport Canada’s Abandoned Boats Program.

“But let’s see what the residents have to say,” Pitts said.