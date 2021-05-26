HALIFAX: A group supporting migrant workers in the province wants to make sure they are not forgotten in the COVID-19 immunization strategy.

On May 14, the Migrant Worker Rights Working Group sent a letter to Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and provincial government officials asking them to prioritize vaccine access for migrant workers.

In January, the group said Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, indicated that migrant workers would be included in Phase 2 of the provincial COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

Responding to a question about the vaccine plan for migrant workers on May 19, Robert Strang, stated that Temporary Foreign Workers (TFW) would be vaccinated. The working group claims that the province’s plan this was based on the recognition that migrant workers living in congregate settings are a vulnerable population, and the province’s vaccine plan prioritizes essential workers.

“We are working with the agriculture and seafood sector, and quarantining workers and ensuring that they’re vaccinated. I don’t have all the details, but I know that we have made it a priority and Temporary Foreign Workers will get vaccinated,” he said.

However, the working group estimates that the majority of migrant workers have not yet been able to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

In their letter, the working group proposes the coordination of mobile vaccine clinics for migrant workers, requiring employers to provide time for migrant workers to access vaccinations without loss of pay, as well as consultation with migrant support organizations. In addition, the working group calls for protections from employer reprisals if migrant workers decide not to be vaccinated.

“Migrant workers risk their lives to come to work in Canada during the pandemic. Since the onset of the pandemic, thousands of migrant workers across the country have become ill with COVID-19, including in Nova Scotia, and several have passed away from the virus. We urge you to ensure that migrant workers are not left behind in the province’s vaccination strategy and implementation,” reads an excerpt of the letter.

Although they do not have specific numbers, Stacey Gomez, with the Migrant Worker Rights Working Group, told The Reporter there are currently migrant workers in seafood processing facilities in Chéticamp and Petit de Grat.

“That information is based on our experience and research (specifically information on Labour Market Impact Assessments from Statistics Canada),” she explained. “I don’t know the number of workers. We only have rough estimates. We have asked for this information from the Nova Scotia Government, with no luck.”

Not only are they working alongside Canadians, but TFWs who are in rural areas also shop in more populated centres, Gomez noted.

Gomez commented that “there is often an element of isolation” among migrant workers due to language barriers and because, in some cases, employers prohibit them from interacting with community members. She said some employers even place limitations on their freedom of movement, which has increased during COVID-19.

“However, in some places in Nova Scotia, churches have made a concerted effort to do outreach to migrant workers,” Gomez said.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) identified migrant workers living in shared living settings as a priority group in their recommendations for early COVID-19 immunization citing the “high number of COVID-19 outbreaks and associated cases, including deaths, have occurred in congregate living settings.”

“Many residents in these settings have inequitable access to health care,” the NACI stated.

Approximately 50,000 to 60,000 migrant workers come to Canada annually through Temporary Foreign Worker Programs (TFWPs) such as the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP) to work in agricultural, food and fish processing, the group said. Each year, approximately 2,000 migrant workers arrive in Nova Scotia to work in the agriculture and seafood sector, they added.