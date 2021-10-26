GUYSBOROUGH: Community members responsible for the outdoor rink in Country Harbour have indicated they would like to make some alterations to the current design.

During the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG) regular council meeting on Oct. 19, Councillor Ricky McLaren advised council the two groups in charge of the outdoor rink have been in contact with him to see what options may be available to them.

“I’ve been getting calls and emails from them; one group wants it to be built a bit bigger,” McLaren said. “They want it to go full-blown, the size of the tennis court.”

He indicated that he told the community group that he would look into what could be done.

“In my own opinion, I think what they’ve got there is good enough,” McLaren said. “But I have to represent everybody up there.”

In addition to the request to expand the physical size of the rink, he explained another group of people have indicated they would like to see the ice installed around Nov. 15.

“Which is, in my opinion too early; but that’ll be up to Glen and his crew,” McLaren said. “I’m looking for some help here with this; I would be willing to use some of my district funds to help pay for that.”

Barry Carroll, the municipality’s CAO, told McLaren that senior staff would look into this right away.

“I know that rink is the most used rink, by times 10 of any rink anywhere else that we’ve had in the area,” Carroll said. “It’s really well used, so we’ll look at that.”

Addressing the community’s request to get the ice in early, the CAO indicated that two-years-ago the rink’s liner was installed by Jan. 3.

“Last year we did get it in before Christmas, on December 15,” Carroll said. “It still didn’t freeze until the first week of January.”

He suggested the municipality has a difficult time at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex (CLC) in getting their ice to freeze by Christmas and they even have refrigeration there.

The ideal thing, Carroll said, would be to get it installed by mid-December, as no one would be able to sustain ice until at least then.

“By getting it in by mid-November, they’re only creating a problem for themselves,” Carroll said. “Especially if dirt and other things get in the water and they don’t settle out when it’s freezing, or it freezes and thaws, freezes and thaws.”