GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) are looking to hang banners throughout the community, honouring local veterans, as Remembrance Day approaches.

The item was added to the Oct. 19, regular monthly council meeting agenda by Councillor Paul Long, who indicated the project would serve as a sentiment to the members throughout the municipality who have served their country.

“Right now, we’re looking at hanging them on the light posts, which are municipal property,” Long told council. “There’s 27 of them that we (plan to) do.”

He advised that while senior staff have been working to find estimates for the brackets that will be used to hang the banners, there is a significant cost associated with the gesture.

“It’s a lot more expensive that we originally thought it would be,” Long said. “The total cost right now, is about $3,000 if we get the extra brackets for the posts that don’t have it.”

Before making a final decision, he suggested senior staff are waiting to hear a response from the Royal Canadian Legion, as they have money in their Poppy Fund, they may dip into.

“I don’t know exactly what we’ll be looking at, remaining,” Long said. “I think we wait and see what that total asking price is going to be.”

While it may look like a Remembrance Day or Legion kind of project, he explained once the brackets are up, they’ll be left there permanently.

“If there’s any other event, or any other reason to hang something coming into the village, or so on, then they would be there,” Long said. “And we’re hoping to get them up by Nov. 1.”