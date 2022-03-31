HALIFAX: Community housing organizations in the region were approved for federal and provincial grants.

On Monday, the federal and provincial governments announced over $916,000 in grants through the Community Housing Capacity Building Program, which is jointly funded through the Canada-Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Among the Strait area organizations receiving grants was the Strait Area Housing Development Society in Port Hawkesbury which will receive $85,000.

“There is a definite need to address the housing crisis across the province,” said Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster. “I’m glad that our government can work with the society to improve conditions for people here in Port Hawkesbury.”

The Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada in Antigonish and Kentville was approved for $22,425.

“A safe place to sleep is not a luxury,” said Central Nova MP Sean Fraser. “It is a fundamental human right. As government, we are helping to make this a reality through helping community housing organizations undertake the tremendous work that they do. Today’s news is a boost to the economic and social well-being of our neighbours across the entire country, and I am so pleased that this announcement includes investments right here in Central Nova…”

According to a press release issued by the province, the grants will fund governance and operations reviews, growth and development plans, create community land trusts, and other capacity building needs.

The province said it has committed more than $35 million to create over 1,100 new affordable housing units across the province, and of those, 425 were new rent supplements. As a result, the province said it now provides over 4,700 rent supplements every month to help Nova Scotians with the cost of rent.

“We need strong community housing organizations as we respond to the housing crisis,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “They know their communities well, and they know how best to meet their needs. We are pleased to support these organizations and help them build strength and expertise for the work ahead.”

The NHS is a 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home, the province said, noting that the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units and help households with affordability support.