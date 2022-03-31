HALIFAX: The provincial government announced that it is investing $105 million to improve infrastructure, foster research, and enhance health care and training at Nova Scotia’s rural universities.

According to the province, the funding includes $65 million in deferred maintenance investments at StFX University, Acadia University, Université Sainte-Anne and Cape Breton University.

“StFX is extremely pleased to learn of the Nova Scotia government’s $23.4 million funding announcement for deferred maintenance projects on its campus,” said StFX President Andy Hakin. “The government’s commitment to building a strong post-secondary system is applauded as is their investment in the economy of the northeastern region of Nova Scotia. This funding will allow StFX to continue, and enhance, its impact in rural Nova Scotia by strongly supporting its mission to build a university the way it is meant to be.”

StFX will receive $23.4 million for deferred maintenance and Université Sainte-Anne will receive $5.6 million, the province said, noting that the funding was allocated to each institution based on the university’s share of the total operating funding provided to the four universities.

“This investment allows us to put funds directly into improving our physical and technical infrastructure, the facilities that are necessary for us to continue to attract and retain the very best students, faculty and staff,” says Andrew Beckett, StFX Vice-President of Finance and Administration.

The province said the deferred maintenance investments will allow rural universities to address a significant backlog of infrastructure upgrades and improvements, and examples include electrical upgrades, roof replacements, and accessibility and mechanical upgrades.

“This investment will help Université Sainte-Anne modernize its campus infrastructure and make us more competitive,” Allister Surette, President and Vice-Chancellor, Université Sainte-Anne said. “Improvements to facilities will go a long way in allowing us to continue to support not only our student population and staff, but also our local communities.”

The Council of Nova Scotia University Presidents (CONSUP) said it appreciates the Government of Nova Scotia’s historic investments to improve infrastructure, foster research, improve the student experience, and enhance health care and training in the province’s rural universities.

“Today’s substantial investment demonstrates that the Government of Nova Scotia understands the acute need for government infrastructure investment across the province’s entire university sector, and this is a great start to addressing the infrastructure issues all our universities face,” Prof. William (Bill) Lahey, Chair, CONSUP and President and Vice-Chancellor, University of King’s College said,

The province added that modernized and accessible campuses in both rural and urban settings are vital to helping them achieve its goals to enhance health care training and the attraction and retention of talent to drive population and economic growth.

“Ensuring our post-secondary institutions remain competitive and have the space and infrastructure needed to welcome and train the future workforce is essential for our economic future,” added Brian Wong, Minister of Advanced Education. “These universities are the heart of our rural communities, and these investments will not only improve the student experience, they will enhance access to healthcare training, and create innovative spaces that will house some of the best research facilities and most talented people committed to finding solutions.”