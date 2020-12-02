Community members selected to sit on municipal council committees

ARICHAT: Councillors engaged in a lengthy discussion of at-large members who will sit on municipal council committees for the next four years.

At the start of discussions at the regular monthly meeting in Arichat on November 23, warden Amanda Mombourquette said “several” committees were advertised with a deadline to apply of November 13.

“This will be the first time in a while that we have more applicants than there were positions on these committees, so it’s very exciting,” the warden said.

District 1 councillor Shawn Samson proposed that council consider applicants with experience.

“For us, being the new council, the more help we can get from veteran people like this, the better, in my opinion,” he told council. “I would recommend that we try to appoint as many veteran board members as possible.”

District 3 councillors Melanie Sampson agreed with the district 1 representative that experience is important.

“It was very impressive, the quantity of people who were interested, the calibre of people interested, and also the people who were willing to re-offer, so I think that says a lot about these committees in particular,” she noted.

Deputy warden Michael Diggdon suggested that those not accepted to sit on the committees this time can volunteer with other groups. The district 3 councillor requested council reach out to those not selected.

The first committee to fill was the Richmond Villa board of directors and it was decided by council that Steve MacNeil, Liz Campbell and Eva Landry will sit as at-large members.

The next committee was the RCMP Advisory Board, and Robert Phillips and Doug Landry were the choices of council.

“We have two from the St. Peter’s area, one from the Isle Madame area, so what crossed my mind was that there’s a detachment here, as well as St. Peter’s so maybe it would make sense to have one person from each area,” Brent Sampson proposed.

The district 1 councillor agreed and suggested Doug Landry and Carolyn Clackdoyle, but Diggdon suggested that Clackdoyle is more qualified for another committee.

“I personally felt that Carolyn Clackdoyle was much definitely much better suited for the [Planning Advisory Committee],” the deputy warden said. “She had definitely the background that we require.”

Because there are municipal councillors from Isle Madame already on the advisory committee, the district 3 councillor all parts of the municipality will be represented.

To sit on the Planning Advisory Committee, council decided on Carolyn Clackdoyle and Doug Begg.

Next, council selected Paula Justy, to sit on the Audit Committee.

“Paula Justy’s resume, her summary, was quite impressive,” Melanie Sampson said. “I’ve heard good things about her throughout the community, and so I think we’re very fortunate that she’s put her name forward.”

To sit on the Eastern counties regional library board, former councillor Clair Rankin was the choice of council.

“From what I understand from everybody I’ve been talking to, he’s been doing a fabulous job,” Diggdon noted.

Because the unsuccessful candidates for the library board expressed an interest in doctor recruitment, the warden added they can help the new Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health Committee.