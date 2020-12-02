Clean up order extended

ARICHAT: The municipality has decided to give a property owner more time to clean up his property.

During the regular monthly meeting on November 23 in Arichat, a clean up order approved by the previous council and issued by the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) was discussed.

District 3 councillor Melanie Sampson said the order involves a property along the Black River Road in Grand Anse.

Since the original order was first sent, she pointed out that the property owner was granted two extensions, the last of which was approved on September 28.

“He was given 60 days, but after 30 days Mr. [John] Bain would decide if it gets extended,” she told council. “That extension is coming to an end in the next five days, I think.”

She said staff with the EDPC has regularly visited the site to take pictures and get an idea if any progress has been made. Because the property owner has experienced “personal issues,” Sampson asked for council’s approval to provide another extension to April 28, 2021.

“There has been some progress but there is still a bit of a ways to go,” she said. “He has been showing good faith in terms of moving forward with the clean up.”

During this extension, she requested that EDPC staff visit the property every 30 days to ensure progress is being made.

Deputy warden Michael Diggdon agreed that with the holidays and winter on the way, it makes sense to grant the property owner more time.

“If it’s not done, then we’ll jump into action,” he added.

Council voted unanimously to extend the clean up order.