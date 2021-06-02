Council gets responses from province, housing authority

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council received a reply from the province about snow plowing issues.

During the regular monthly meeting on May 25, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said municipal representatives recently spoke with officials from the Department of Transportation and Active Transport (DTAT).

During the February meeting of council, it was agreed that staff would set up an information session with local DTAT staff.

“It was still, I think, an extremely valuable discussion for us to get up to speed on several items. We discussed the snow clearing policy and the resources that are in place as they relate specifically to Richmond County,” she said. “We got some updates on paving planned for several areas this summer and a few other maintenance-related activities.”

Noting that the DTAT has a “tight budget” which is the responsibility of the provincial government, District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson said municipal councillors can act as advocates and share information about transportation matters.

“I think it provided us with a lot of information that we had kind of heard in different parts,” Sampson said. “It was a great way to kind of bring it all together.”

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said the complaints originated from his district and he thanked the DTAT officials for their time. He said meeting with the transportation department two or three times a year would be a good idea.

If the DTAT is willing to meet periodically, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson suggested these meetings be publicized so council does not contravene the Municipal Government Act.

The warden said that is a larger issue that will have to be discussed more in depth in the near future.

“I guess that’s something that we’re going to have to discuss going forward as a council anyway,” she stated. “When we meet with municipal affairs, or meet with companies, when is it a public meeting, and when is it not? What is reasonable there? I think, as a council, we need to make some decisions on that as well. It might be a good item to bring up on the next agenda.”

Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon asked that anyone with questions or concerns call 902-625-2540.

“The more you call that number, the better it is,” he told council. “It is a call centre and they go by stats. So if our stats are low in Richmond County, then they won’t provide us with extra equipment if the stats are higher in Victoria County.”

***

The Cape Breton Island Housing Authority responded to a motion from Richmond Municipal Council’s April meeting about housing issues in the municipality.

The warden spoke with Shawn Luker, the director of the Eastern Mainland and Cape Breton Island Housing Authorities, who provided her with information.

“If the unit is vacant for more than three months, then generally, he’s indicated that there are bigger issues that they need to be tendered, in terms of repair,” she said. “He also indicated that there are 38 people on the wait list for public housing in Richmond County, not including transfers.”

At the conclusion of the conversation, Luker agreed to make a presentation to council in June.

The district 3 councillor said Luker has been “super helpful.”

“The reality is their hands are so tied in so many areas that they’re really in a challenging spot to try to get those vacant units ready for rental, for lots of different reasons,” she noted. “He talked their need to wait three months if somebody leaves something in the unit before they do anything. He talked about the long list of repairs they had to do throughout all the units.”

Noting that the warden will be meeting with Premier Iain Rankin this week, Sampson said housing will be near the top of their list of concerns to discuss.

“Just the vacant units alone, not even considering the need for additional units, but how do we get people off the wait list and into homes?”

***

Mombourquette told council that language has been added to the Municipal Government Act to allow for virtual meetings.

“There has been, obviously, a temporary allowance for that, for municipalities even though it’s not specifically provided for in the MGA right now, it has been temporarily provided as an option because of the pandemic,” she explained.

The amendments to the act allow for virtual meetings under specific conditions, that there is at least two days’ notice given to the public, and that the public can see and hear the meetings, the warden said.

Council agreed to Mombourquette’s suggestion to have municipal staff develop a draft policy to bring to the next meeting of the municipal bylaw and policy committee.

***

Council received a letter from network coordinator Millie Hatt with the Richmond County Literacy Network describing the “numerous” government agencies and community groups that work together to provide programs and services.

“These agencies sometimes work in silos, which is part of the challenge that (Hatt) described,” Mombourquette told council.

In the early 2000s, the Richmond County Literacy Coalition was established to breakdown those silos and identify and resolve issues pertaining to literacy, the warden said, noting that in 2014 the coalition disbanded due to limited resources.

In 2018, the RCLN hosted two conferences to bring stakeholders together, but at that time, the municipality was not involved, the warden said reading the correspondence from Hatt.

Hatt is requesting staff support from the municipality to coordinate two to three meetings per year, either in-person or virtually, to revive the coalition and advance its original mission.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Don Marchand said, in the past, a councillor sat on the RCLN board and the municipality provided funding.

“As far as conducting meetings, it would be very simple for them to get a Zoom account and be able to do those meetings themselves,” he stated.

The district 3 councillor said she would be disappointed if no one from staff could attend, or even help organize, a couple of meetings per year.

“Them coming together is important to problem-solving and helping folks in Richmond County, who are in a lot of cases, some of our most vulnerable people,” Sampson noted.

Diggdon said he hopes the municipality can do something to help the literacy coalition.

“If staff is too busy, or whatever, there might be something that the councillor can reach out and do,” he said. “I would hate to see this partnership coalition fall apart because we’re not here to help them out, especially when it’s only two or three times a year.”

Sampson and Diggdon agreed to meet with Hatt and report back to council.

***

Mombourquette said the Quality of Life Regional Gathering for Strait Area and Western Cape Breton by Engage Nova Scotia is planning a regional gathering to share the results of its regional survey.

She said anyone interested in participating virtually on June 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. can contact her.