Damian MacInnis to represent the Liberal Party in Inverness

INVERNESS: Damian MacInnis will be the Liberal Party’s candidate in the riding of Inverness in the next provincial election.

MacInnis said he has filed his nomination papers and there will be a virtual nomination on June 3 to make it official.

“I care so much about this area,” he said. “Anybody that knows me, knows that I’ll fight for them. I’ll work as hard as I can to make sure the voices of the area are heard. I want to see the area grow. I have a young family, so I have kids in the education system here. My wife’s in the health care system. I believe I have a lot to offer and really give back to the community here.”

MacInnis will be taking on Progressive Conservative incumbent Allan MacMaster, and he expressed his respect for the 12 years he served as MLA.

“I truly believe it’s time for a change in the area,” he said. “I believe I have a lot of offer based on my previous experiences. I have a great knowledge of the Strait, I really want to look at avenues to take advantage of the potential at the port. There are a number of avenues that were never touched, that I believe that I can add value to.”

On the heels of the third wave of the pandemic, MacInnis said he wants to help build back the economy in Inverness. One of those ways is by bringing more full-time employment to the area, he said.

“As we work into the future, I will search for businesses that will bring full time employment to the region. I also want to find ways to utilize our ice free deep seaport to its full potential,” he said in a Facebook post. “I am dedicated to this region. I live here full-time. I bring up my children here, volunteer in the community and run a small business in the community.”

Acknowledging the changing demographics of the riding – with former residents returning and new residents moving to Inverness County and Port Hawkesbury – MacInnis wants to be their voice.

“I know people who moved home that I went to school with who I never thought I’d ever see them back here, those are the people I want to speak up for,” MacInnis stated. “They want to stay here, they want to be able to bring up their families here. My background in economic development and business development, I can offer a lot of value to, not only the government, but businesses in the area. I can speak on their behalf being a small business owner.”

Once the fibre optic system across Cape Breton is upgraded by the end of 2022, there will be opportunities in the riding, MacInnis said.

“When that’s complete, any business can move here,” he said. “Any type of tech business, IT business, there’s a lot of opportunity. People want quality of life and we’re ranked as one of the highest areas in Canada for quality of life.”

In his travels around the county, MacInnis said he understands the shortcomings in cellular, as well as internet service.

“Connectivity in general is a high priority,” he said. “I’ve spent hours, upon hours uploading files. I missed out on contracts because I couldn’t upload a file on time. I feel it as a business owner and as an individual. Even cell phone service, in an important phone call on the road, and your call drops. That’s hard to live here that way but there are avenues to follow and we need leadership that will take that and run with it. I don’t feel that leadership that we have now is fulfilling that need and I think I can be that leader.”

MacInnis has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from StFX, a Recreation Leadership Diploma from NSCC, an Economic Development Designation from the University of Waterloo, and over 10 years’ experience working in economic development, housing, and entrepreneurship throughout Nova Scotia and Nunavut.

After returning home from Nunavut eight years ago, MacInnis served as the Executive Director of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce where he said he advocated for businesses throughout the region and developed staples in the organization such as Celtic Oktoberfest, the Fall Golf Classic, workplace training for businesses, the State of the Strait, and rejuvenated the chamber’s industry committee.

“I advocated for businesses and built this non-profit by developing revenue drivers in the organization that are still in place today,” MacInnis said in a Facebook post. “In this leadership role, I spoke on behalf of businesses during a time when Port Hawkesbury Paper took over the paper mill from New Page. This was a rough patch in our local economy.”

Moving on to work as the Economic Development Officer for the Municipality of the County of Inverness, MacInnis said he worked on the development of the Cape Breton Regional Enterprise Network and spearheaded the development of the Seaside wireless tower in Skye Glen.

He said he then created a partnership to build Celtic Air Services in an effort to expand the operations at the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport in Port Hastings. After the sale of his portion of the business in 2019, he said he was already working on building Colindale Business Solutions, a company focused on helping businesses with start-up, operations, and expansion. Recently, MacInnis said he founded Rural Cape Breton Living Society, a non-profit social enterprise focused on the development of affordable, sustainable, and accessible housing. He said he has also been working with an immigration company that is focused on helping the seafood sector.

MacInnis coached high school and minor sports teams, and is the former President of the Port Hood Minor Baseball Association where he fundraised to build a new fence, operate the minor baseball program, and upgrade the parking lot. He said he has sat or is currently sitting on various other boards such as Next Gen Cape Breton, Mawita’mq Society, Port Hood Development, Inverness Raceway, Port Hood Triathlon, and the Port Hood and Area Recreation Commission.

In the last election, the Town of Port Hawkesbury was part of the riding of Cape Breton-Richmond, but after that riding was changed into the riding of Richmond, the town was returned to the Inverness riding.

“Port Hawkesbury has a special place for me too. When I was with the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, I got to know a lot of the business owners and the people in the community,” the Liberal candidate said. “There’s a lot of underlying issues that were not being recognized, and with my experience lately working in the housing and rental sector, I’m seeing first-hand the need of housing. That’s a major driving factor for me. I’ve already been working on initiatives to bring housing to the Town of Port Hawkesbury, and all of rural Cape Breton for that matter.”

For MacInnis, housing will be one of his top priorities as MLA.

“There’s three resident doctors who were trying to find places to stay in Inverness, and they reached out to me and I’ve tried every avenue to find them rentals, and that’s an issue, that’s a major, major issue,” he said. “There need to be some creative ways that either private investments, or the government, can come up with some type of program that’s outside of what they have now, and really focus in on the rural areas.”

Although there’s a new doctor in Port Hawkesbury and three more coming to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, MacInnis added more work must be done.

“That has to be a priority, we need more doctors in the Strait region,” he said.

MacInnis added that he is proud to represent a party with a leader who has strong roots in Inverness County, and whose first announcement upon taking the position was the creation of Mabou Hill College.

“I genuinely believe that Premier Rankin understands what is needed in our region for us to grow and prosper,” he added in a Facebook post. “The Liberal Party has invested in numerous communities across the region over the last couple years and has done their job in protecting us throughout this pandemic.”