PORT HAWKESBURY: Inverness Municipal Council approved a borrowing resolution during its regular monthly meeting on Jan. 5.

Council voted to continue its $1.5 million line-of-credit with the East Coast Credit Union, with a payment date by Jan. 7, 2022 as part of a recommendation of the committee-of-the-whole.

* * *

Council decided to write-off the interest for Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital’s property tax bill.

Council approved the recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole and will send notice to the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

“They have a fairly substantial municipal tax bill every year, and it hadn’t been paid on time,” warden Laurie Cranton noted. “Part of the deal would include interest and the provincial does not have any intention on paying the interest on that so rather than carrying on it our books, we’ve had to write the interest off… We will be getting our fairly substantial payment for the municipal tax bill.”

* * *

A waste collection problem along Eden Road has been addressed.

Inverness County employee Erin Gillis said there was a miscommunication between two GFL trucks, and if the issue still isn’t resolved, she requested the residents call her again.

Gillis said she followed up with GFL about waste management problems on Route 19, which she said the company is dealing with.

She said the company will be sending out a letter to affected residents identifying the problems and the solutions they are looking at.

* * *

The warden asked councillors if they know of any businesses which might benefit from a new program.

The brand new Highly Effective Sectors of Credit Availability Program is now open, and if anyone has any information Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald requested they contact the municipality.

* * *

The municipality’s first tax sale of the year will be conducted via a closed tender process. According to a press release, this decision was made to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 and follow provincial public health gathering guidelines.

Tenders will be accepted until 2 p.m. Feb.5. Instructions on the tender process and the list of properties up for sale are available at: https://invernesscounty.ca/services/finance-taxation/tax-sales/.