Councillors question weekend snow clearing

PORT HOOD: The municipality will be speaking with a contractor which conducts snow clearing along roads and sidewalks.

During the Jan. 7 regular monthly meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald said the municipality is responsible for snow clearing in communities with sidewalks, including Chéticamp, Inverness, Mabou, and Port Hood.

On top of that, MacDonald said the municipality clears their water and waste water plants, as well as fire hydrants.

With the exception of Inverness since it’s close to the municipality’s public works facility in Strathlorne, the CAO said the municipality has contracted out sidewalk snow clearing to the Emergency Services Group in Mabou and Port Hood.

“We did experience some challenges with the weather this past weekend, with clearing,” he noted.

Deputy warden Bonny MacIsaac said she received complaints about the sidewalk in Inverness not being cleared the day after the storm on Jan. 3.

District 5 councillor Lynn Chisholm said she received calls about the portion of Clan Ranald Road in Port Hood which the municipality is responsible for. After one part was cleaned by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal on the morning of Jan. 3, the portion under municipal control, was still not cleared until the afternoon.

She said she received even more complaints about the fact that sidewalks had not been cleared in Port Hood. Chisholm received many calls and texts before the sidewalks were eventually cleaned on the afternoon of Jan. 4.

In response to questions from MacIsaac and Chisholm whether staff is scheduled to work on the weekend, MacDonald said he will sit down with the contractor to shore up weekend work schedules.

After the CAO told him that responsibility for snow clearing on the sidewalk at the Whycocomagh roundabout was that of DTIR, district 4 councillor John MacLennan told council he will be contacting the province about snow removal on that new piece of infrastructure.