Council threatens SaltWire under littering bylaw over recurring flyer issues

GUYSBOROUGH: Councillors in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) are putting their foot down with the SaltWire Network in relation to ongoing flyer delivery concerns throughout the municipality.

During the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on June 16, District 7 Councillor Rickey McLaren said he voiced his concerns with representatives from SaltWire.

“Council had them in a while back and we made a few suggestions. It seems they’re trying their best to accommodate our concerns, but you know some areas it has improved and some areas it has not,” Warden Vernon Pitts said following the meeting. “Councillor McLaren he’s very upset about it, he sees basically no change in flyer deliveries in his area; they’re still in the ditches, still in the driveways.”

SaltWire representative Scott Boyle said they were sorry to hear there are still issues.

“And it sounds like there are still a fair number of issues,” Boyle told council. “I made it pretty clear to our distributor; I’ve been working hard with her to try and get this inline.”

McLaren, who serves the Goldboro-Isaac’s Harbour-Country Harbour area, advised he’s counted as many as 44 packages of flyers scattered on the road and in ditches throughout his constituency, as well as five packages of flyers at one time in a deserted driveway.

“Councilor McLaren voiced his opinion and said he is prepared to put a motion forward to cite them under our litter bylaw, and if (he) so chooses to do that, I will bring that complaint forward to the Eastern Region Solid Waste Management Committee,” Pitts said. “Where we have a compliance officer and we would be pursing that going forward, but they have the option to correct the situation before that.”

At the end of the day, Boyle indicated carriers like to get the product out as quick as they can, and he reiterates the fact if they’re not going to do the job correctly, they can’t have the job.

“We use the contacts (that call) into our customer care centre to give us an indicator on the type of quality of job we do,” he said. “Unfortunately, with not a lot of people calling indicating there are still issues in the area, we all took it that we’ve got this thing pretty much under control.”

Pitts suggested while SaltWire may not have had much correspondence from community members directly, McLaren has been dealing with this personally, fielding dozens of calls.

“A lot of people will phone their area councillor because they are their closest contact to government,” he said. “That’s the person they bring it up with.”

Boyle would go on to admit on flyer delivery day, unfortunately there are packages in driveways where they shouldn’t be.

“That’s why we have the carriers the next day as they’re going through with newspapers to keep their eyes open and try to clean it up,” he said. “But I can see we have a better job that we have to do.”

Asked by Pitts what they’re going to do to address the situation as presently it’s not working, the representative explained they will continue on a weekly basis to ensure their product is properly disposed and not thrown on the ground.

“I hate to think a carrier would purposely throw one in the ditch, my hope is more that it would be wind or weather,” Boyle said. “But I hate to think that’s happened.”

Pitts indicated there have been some improvements throughout the municipality, highlighting the Canso-Dover areas.

“The person tasked with delivering the flyers they put them inside a box and residents in turn go down and get their flyers, I guess it’s working out really well, we don’t have to contend with the litter, and it’s a win-win situation,” he said. “They carried it forward a bit, but they should be carrying it forward for all the communities within the municipality. They have had enough time to address the situation.”

Boyle clarified SaltWire isn’t opposed to community boxes in locations that make sense, but suggested it wasn’t their choice as advertisers want this product on the customer’s property.

“They don’t want us leaving them in clusters, but we’ll do a blending and see over the next short while to see if we see a significant improvement, which will be our goal,” he said. “Again, I hate to remove people from their jobs, because I know jobs are scarce in the area. If at the end of the day we have no option but to find someone who is going to adhere to the rules of flyer delivery, that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

He noted Guysborough County is a beautiful part of the province and he hates to think they’re contributing any amount of litter.

Pitts suggested a lot of times when the drivers are delivering flyers it’s dark outside, which may be why they don’t know that it’s a vacant driveway, or that it’s a summer house.

“But I think what it comes down to is an education session with that organization,” he said. “There’s a way to do it, there’s a way to do it safe and effectively, and in tune with our environment.”