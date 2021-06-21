ANTIGONISH: A local hospital is now providing online screening for COVID-19.

As of June 16, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) said patients and visitors entering St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish will have the option to go online to complete a COVID-19 door screening assessment prior to entering the facilities.

“It is a web-based screening tool we’re using,” said Alyson Lamb, Senior Director of COVID Planning and Implementation for the NSHA. “We currently have been screening patients and visitors coming into all of our facilities across Nova Scotia since early in the pandemic.”

This online option is an expansion of a pilot project which started with the Victoria General site in Halifax back in March, the NSHA said.

“But because of the resources needed to focus on wave three, we didn’t go any further, and now as we come out of wave three, we’re increasing the number of visitors and (accepting) appointments again, so we decided we would try the tool in two other regional facilities in the province,” Lamb explained.

In the limited time the pilot project ran, Lamb said the feedback from patients and visitors was “very positive.”

“They appreciated the opportunity to have something web-based that they could use, particularly those that were coming for regular appointments twice or three times a week,” she noted. “It was an opportunity for us to work out some of the kinks deploying a new tool.”

According to the NSHA, patients and visitors will still need to show their screening results (either from their smartphone or a printed copy) upon entering the hospital.

“It should help expedite the entrance into the facility, because they’ll go on and answer the questions,” Lamb said. “If they get a green screen, they can show that to the door screeners, and the door screeners will know that they answered the questions because it’s also time-stamped. And then they can go to their appointments that they have scheduled, or if they’re a support person, they can go the unit where their loved one may be.”

After accessing the link: https://fastpass.nshealth.ca/, the public is asked to follow the instructions.

“There’s a privacy statement there that you have to agree to,” Lamb explained. “We don’t hold any of the information, but what it does is it asks the same questions we ask if you come into our facilities so it’s a replica of what we already ask you. You click ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to that; any symptoms, any risk factors from COVID-19. If you do have a risk factor, or risk of COVID-19, it will present a yellow screen and ask you to follow up with the clinical team that you are seeking an appointment to, or that you may be going to visit a loved one.”

Lamb said St. Martha’s was selected for a number of reasons, including the in-patient services there, and the amount of ambulatory care available.

“We chose the two regional sites, in part, because leadership was supportive to try the tool there, and they were going to be on site as we started to pilot it, and support the team,” Lamb stated. “From a communications standpoint, we thought the teams were ready. As well, both those sites have one main entrance, so certainly it’s easier to establish a factor lane entrance for those using the tool, and for those that haven’t been able to, or didn’t want to use the tool, they’ll have that screening there with one team.”

With the screening expanded to some regional hospitals, Lamb said it may become more widely available at other facilities, but currently, only those hospitals announced will have that online option available.

“The use of the tool; we’ll be tracking the number of people using the tool, as well as how the feedback from patients and support people, who use the tool, we’ll be asking some qualitative questions, and also the feedback from staff,” she noted. “If it is all positive, and we see an uptick, we will continue to use it, and if it does streamline entrance into our facilities, but still ensures a safe entrance for people, that will be some of the criteria we will use to expand it.”

Because there are some who will not want to use the online option, Lamb said in-person, on-site door screening is still be an option at all sites in the province.

“That’s why we still door screeners at the entrances of all our facilities,” Lamb added. “Those screeners won’t be going away, because we know lots of people who may chose not to; may not have access to the internet, or there could be a number of things.”