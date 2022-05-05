Council votes to absorb extra costs for strategic planning consultants

ARICHAT: One councillor said he does not want to pay a consultant more than what was agreed to lead the municipality’s strategic planning process.

During the regular monthly meeting on April 25 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council reviewed correspondence from Fowler Bauld & Mitchell Ltd., with quotes for “additional services,” such as a third public meeting in District 3, to go along with already scheduled meetings in Isle Madame and St. Peter’s.

“What we decided to do was at least add that third session in to give people more of an opportunity to gather in-person to talk about strategic planning for the county. For me, I’m really excited about that because I think we’re finally, maybe starting to get to a place where we can gather safely in-person again. COVID has been really difficult on consultations, there’s no question,” she stated. “I’m really excited that they provided that as an option, recognizing that it’s outside the scope of what we originally contracted them to do but at least they’re willing to do a little bit more for what we felt was a reasonable price.”

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the company also suggested another one-hour focus group meeting, and they have estimates for document graphic design enhancements, with costs around $3,815, plus HST, for all three requests.

“Some of the ideas we talked about around that maybe a focus group that’s specific to youth, or seniors, or business, whatever it might be, so we’re looking to really starting to target the conversations in that way,” the warden noted.

Although he doesn’t see those costs as unreasonable and does support the third public consultation, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson voted against the motion.

“I think when we started into this, we were trying to stay on a bit of a leaner path,” he told council. “I don’t know that I’d want to spend that much extra. I’m not certain it would change the outcome.”

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said the graphic design request can wait but the other requests should be accepted.

“Item 3, the graphic design enhancements, that would come as the strategic plan as at the final version. For me, I’d like to put a pause on Item 3. I’m not saying yes or no, I just think let’s see where we land on our budget because all of this would affect our current year’s budget,” she said. “Definitely, I was one of the people who was asking about, Item 1 the in-person meeting in my district. When the plan Richmond sessions were held, there was a lot of interest there.”

During the last strategic planning process, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said public meetings were important.

“For me to see a third in-person meeting in the Louisdale-West Bay area, I think, is important, and another one-hour focus group meeting, I’d be in favour of that,” he told council.

Mombourquette agreed to delay the graphic design request and proceed with the additional meetings, and despite the nay vote from the district 5 councillor, the motion was approved.

The warden added the municipal web site includes a survey, and information on focus group sessions, and in-person consultations.

“If we’re hearing from the community consistently that this is a priority for them, we’re going to include that kind of thing in our strategic plan. Those are the kind of things that impact everybody in the community. I would absolutely encourage people to bring their ideas forward. We have all kinds of ways to participate,” she added. “We’re really providing as many options as possible to gather input from all kinds of different perspectives because I think that’s what will make our plan stronger.”