ARICHAT: The municipality is continuing its search for a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on April 25 in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said Gerald Walsh and Associates has been contracted to start the hiring process.

“They’ve been doing a bang-up job. The position has been advertised for a number of weeks. It closes on the 12th of May. We’ve already had some strong expressions of interest,” she said. “I would anticipate that by mid-June is when we would have a new CAO, at least selected, if not in place.”

In response to a question from Isle Madame resident Claire Doyle about the open part-time Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) coordinator position, Mombourquette said no qualified candidates applied.

The warden said current coordinator Cecil Frost agreed to stay in the position until Aug. 31. To make it full-time, Mombourquette said they are considering merging the EMO coordinator with the Fire Services position.

Director of Public Works Chris Boudreau had council agree to proceed with an application under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program (PCAP) to conduct an inflow and infiltration study on the Arichat sewage collection system.

Boudreau estimated the cost of the study at around $75,000, with 50 per cent of funding covered by PCAP, and he said $40,000 is available in the draft budget.

“This is work that has to be done to this aging infrastructure,” District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said in making the motion.

Council approved recommendations from the committee of the whole to adjust fuel rates for municipal solid waste and recyclables in accordance with the Trucker’s Association of Nova Scotia monthly diesel fuel price.

Based on a recommendation from the committee of the whole, council voted to inform Nova Scotia Public Works that it accepts the list and estimates for the cost-shared paving of 0.36 kilometres of Langley Road in Point Tupper, to the end of the Pulp Mill Road.

Among the properties that did not sell at previous tax sales, the minimum acceptable bids at the June tax sale will be: for the property at 3661 Highway 206 in Petit de Grat, $10,000; the property at Cove Road, West Arichat will be valued at $2,000; for land on Highland Street, Arichat, the bid is principle only; and land at St. Peter’s-Fourchu Road, Framboise, it’s also principle only.

Council accepted a recommendation from the committee of the whole to endorse the National Coalition for Healthy School Food, and send correspondence to Food Secure Canada confirming that the municipality is joining the call for the development of a universal, cost-shared healthy food program.