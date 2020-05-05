Council waiting to see how much compost is generated by landfill before fulfilling request

ARICHAT: Another local group is requesting the donation of compost generated at the municipality’s landfill.

During a teleconference meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on April 27, correspondence was received from Acadian Acres Farm and Wild Edibles of Samsonville about the donation of 25 tonnes of compost from the landfill to distribute around the municipality.

Warden Brian Marchand said public works director Chris Boudreau was asked to find out how much compost is generated annually so the municipality will know how much it can give away.

District 5 councillor Jason MacLean noted this type of request can help deal with food security issues in Richmond County.

“With everything that’s been going on, I know that I’ve certainly had lots of conversations with people who are talking about putting in their gardens for the first time, or taking a serious look at growing produce, really just to try to address their own food security issues or their neighbour’s food security,” MacLean told council. “I think the timing on this is perfect.”

The warden said he has no issue supporting this considering the many food producers shutting down permanently and temporarily which has put tremendous pressure on the food supply chain.

After responding that the municipality did provide one truckload of compost to the Richmond County TimeBank, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand cautioned that the 25 tonnes might be problematic since there is currently no compost available right now, and staff won’t know how much will be available until heavy garbage collection concludes at the end of May.

“It would be roughly three tandem loads of compost that would make that 25 tonnes,” Marchand said. “And it’s roughly about $200 per truck load… That’s the value of the compost.”

After some councillors noted that the specific request might be tough to meet, council voted to support the letter, with the understanding that the municipality might not be able to donate 25 tonnes until it knows exactly how much there is at the landfill.