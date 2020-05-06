MacKay changes stance on firearms

OTTAWA: One of the four remaining Conservative leadership candidates with strong local ties has slammed the Trudeau government’s gun ban.

In a video posted to his Twitter account on May 1, Peter MacKay, the former Central Nova MP, claimed at a time when all Canadians are grieving the loss of the 22 innocent victims, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has chosen to take advantage of the tragedy by releasing his long-promised changes to Canada’s firearms regulations.

“The timing of this is crass and beyond the pay-out,” the Conservative party front runner said. “As a Nova Scotian, I am outraged that Justin Trudeau is using our tragedy to punish law-abiding firearms owners across Canada.”

Only 12 days after a gunman wreaked havoc across 100 kilometres of rural Nova Scotia in the largest mass shooting in Canadian history, Trudeau effectively banned 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms with the stroke of a pen.

The models represent nine categories of firearms and two types identified by characteristics.

In light of the recent tragedy in Nova Scotia, the 2017 attack at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec, and the massacre that took place in 1989 at École Polytechnique de Montréal, Trudeau said those events should never have happened – which is why the Government of Canada introduced measures to combat gun violence and help keep Canadians safe.

“These measures will remove dangerous firearms designed for military use from our communities, and help ensure that Canadian families and communities no longer suffer from gun violence,” Trudeau said. “Because of gun violence, people are dying, families are grieving, and communities are suffering. It must end. Assault-style firearms designed for military use have no place in Canada. By removing them from our streets, we will limit the devastating effects of gun-related violence and help make our country safer.”

MacKay, however has not always had this opinion. In 2000, the leadership candidate penned an op-ed arguing that in perfect gun legislation “assault rifles and automatic weapons will be banned.” In the May 3, 2000 edition of the Pictou Advocate, MacKay argued gun legislation was in need of a dramatic overhaul and provided what he thought the government should do.

“The goals of gun control legislation should be to ensure that; money is spent where it is needed, on policing and crime prevention,” MacKay wrote at the time.

Echoing this statement nearly 20-years to the day, he said instead of focusing on making changes that would actually stop criminals and save lives – things like tightening up U.S. border security and stopping the flow of illegal guns that are crossing the border from the United States – Trudeau is using the tragedy to advance his ideological goals.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and beneath the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister,” MacKay said. “As Prime Minister, I can guarantee to all Canadians that I will never take advantage of a tragedy like this to push a political agenda.”

A Criminal Code amnesty is in place until April 30, 2022, to protect lawful owners from criminal liability and to enable them to comply with the law. Under the amnesty, the newly prohibited firearms can only be transferred or transported within Canada for specific purposes.

The Government of Canada intends to implement a buy-back program as soon as possible to safely remove these firearms and to introduce legislation as early as possible, working with Parliament and through public consultation.