ARICHAT: Council wants more information on curbside waste collection in sub-divisions within the municipality.

During a virtual meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on May 25, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Don Marchand reported back to council about a request council discussed last month.

During the April 14 council meeting, a request was received from the Southern Comfort Sub-division Association for curbside garbage pickup for a group of properties on the Rifle Range Road, off the Grandique Road in Isle Madame.

Council requested additional information from the group so the request could return to the council table. Specifically, council was trying to determine whether the municipality performs waste collection in other sub-divisions in Richmond County.

The CAO said he found a request dating back to 2008 from residents of Cape George Estates for curbside collection.

“It was approved by a motion of council that we pick up curbside collection on the private roads on Cape George Estates,” Marchand reported to council. “It’s obvious that we did do it in the past.”

After Deputy Warden Alvin Martell declared a conflict-of-interest, district 1 councillor James Goyetche said he has no problem providing waste collection for residents who qualify.

“Anybody that applies for solid waste curbside collection, like Cape George Estates for example, or whoever applies, has to follow the criteria that’s set out,” Goyetche said. “If they fill in the applications and follow the guidelines, specified by the municipality, I don’t see any problems.”

Before approving the request, district 5 councillor Jason MacLean wanted to know if the municipality collects all waste in all sub-divisions within Cape George Estates, to which the CAO replied that they do.

“That really does help me make my mind up when we’re talking about this new one,” MacLean said.

“If we’re saying no to Cape George, I’m not willing to say yes to this new one, if they’re not going in and picking up all of the ones in Cape George. That is sort of a precedent leading into this one for me.”

District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher responded that Richmond County does not pick up waste in all sub-divisions within Cape George Estates.

“I don’t know where this is coming from Don, but I’m telling you right now they do not pick up all the garbage in all the sub-divisions,” Boucher responded.

Boucher said the municipality’s Director of Public Works Chris Boudreau can tell council where the municipality is picking up garbage in Cape George Estates, so council decided to have Boudreau and Marchand speak with the contractor who hauls waste in Cape George Estates, then report back to council.