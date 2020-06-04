ARICHAT: Council has decided that any compost generated by its landfill will be sold or donated to residents and groups from the municipality.

During a virtual meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on May 25, Public Works Director Chris Boudreau asked – in light of the number of requests for the compost – whether access should be restricted to residents of Richmond County.

District 1 councillor James Goyetche said that depends on availability. If there isn’t much compost generated, then it should be limited, but if there is enough to go around, it can be sold to people from outside the municipality.

“But you want to make sure that the residents or the taxpayers of Richmond County are satisfied before anyone else,” Goyetche told council.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Don Marchand noted it is hard to determine what is a lot and what is a little, when dealing with compost.

“Keep in mind that the taxpayers of Richmond County subsidize the process of getting that compost,” Marchand noted. “If we were going to going to go outside of the county, then we’re going to have to charge a lot more money.”

District 5 councillor Jason MacLean said the municipality should only consider making it available outside Richmond County if there is a lot of compost by the end of the year,.

“If Richmond County residents are subsidizing it and it’s never been an issue where we’ve had an overstocked pile of compost, then I think we should just keep it within,” MacLean stated.

The CAO said he is confident most, if not all of the compost, will be used by residents of the municipality.

“I can almost guarantee you that whatever’s produced will be swallowed up by residents of Richmond County,” Marchand said.

During the April 27 meeting of council, correspondence was received from Acadian Acres Farm and Wild Edibles of Samsonville about the donation of 25 tonnes of compost from the landfill to distribute around the municipality.

Warden Brian Marchand said Boudreau was asked to find out how much compost is generated annually so the municipality will know how much it can give away.

MacLean noted this type of request can help deal with food security issues in Richmond County.

The warden said he has no issue supporting this considering the many food producers shutting down permanently and temporarily which has put tremendous putting pressure on the food supply chain.

After responding that the municipality did provide one truckload of compost to the Richmond County TimeBank, the CAO cautioned that the 25 tonnes might be problematic since there is currently no compost available.

After some councillors noted that the specific request might be tough to meet, council voted to support the letter, with the understanding that the municipality might not be able to donate 25 tonnes until it knows exactly how much there is at the landfill.

During last week’s meeting, Deputy Warden Alvin Martell said the sale of the compost could be a revenue generator for the municipality.

“When we’re always looking at an investment, maybe at some point, if we’re able to produce lots, we might be able to make a business out of it,” Martell noted. “It’ll be good to move it out and sell it for a higher price outside the county.”

Because the crab quote has increased by 25 per cent, and much of the compost is generated from fish waste, district 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher said there will likely be more this year.

“We should have a good turn-around this year,” Boucher told council.

Boucher noted that in addition to selling compost, he hopes the municipality will continue to donate it to non-profit groups around Richmond County.

The CAO pointed out that any compost screened and processed this year, will only be available next year, and any compost left-over this year, can be used again next year.

In response to a motion from Boucher, council passed a motion to sell and donate compost to organizations and individuals from Richmond County, but the retains the option of selling waste outside the municipality, if the supply is sufficient.