The history of municipal government in Richmond County does not necessarily begin in 1879 when the county was incorporated.

Pre-1820, committees were convened each spring and fall to provide local government. In 1820, the entire island of Cape Breton was classed as one county. Then around 1829-1832 four townships, Arichat, Port Hawkesbury, Maitland, and Lennox were created.

Municipal Affairs was under the jurisdiction of the Court of General Sessions, and the first meeting for the Township of Arichat was held on February 19, 1829. Arichat’s first doctor, Andrew Madden, presided over the session and continued in this capacity until his death in 1858. He was succeeded by William Creighton of West Arichat.

The districts in 1880:

1. Arichat: C.J. Fuller Jr.

2. Petit de Grat: J.R. Thompson

3. D’Escousse: William LeVesconte (warden)

4. River Inhabitants: Edward Proctor

5. West Bay: Alex Matheson

6. River Bourgeois: M.J.T. MacNeil

7. St. Peter’s: Duncan Cameron

8. Hay Cove: John MacDonald

9. Grand River: John Murchesn (sub-warden)

10. L’Ardoise: William Brymer

11. West Arichat: William LeBlanc

12. William Chisolm (sub-warden)

13. Norman McAskill

Councillors M-W

Morrison, Dan Alec District 12: Loch Lomond:

Morrison, Dan Alex District 8: Johnstown

Morrison, Donald W. District 7: St. Peter’s 1917

Morrison, Don Alex District 12: Loch Lomond 1973-1991

Morrison, D.W. District 7: St. Peter’s 1958

Morrison, R.G. District 7: St. Peter’s

Morrison, William D. District 7: St. Peter’s 1953-1956

Morrison, W. Edward District 5: Cleveland 1917

Murchison, John District 9: Grand River 1880

Mury, Laurence District 11: West Arichat

Nelson, J. Scott District 4: Louisdale

Nickerson, Austin District 3: D’Escousse 1973-76

Noseworthy, John District 5: Grand Anse 1970

Oliver, Harold District 14: Point Tupper 1968-1969

Oram, George

Pearo, W.R. District 7: St. Peter’s 1937

Poirier, Alexander P. District 3: Poirierville/D’Escousse 1937

Poirier, Joseph H. District 11: West Arichat Deputy Warden 1917

Poirier, Leon District 3: D’Escousse

Poirier, Phillip D. District 3: D’Escousse 1953-1954

Power, L.G. District 1: Arichat 1917

Proctor, Edward: River Inhabitants 1880

Proctor, Capt. William District 4: River Inhabitants 1930

Rankin, Clair District 7: St. Peter’s 1988-1997 and 2000-2008

Rideout, Edward District 1: Arichat 1985-1994

Sampson, A.E. District 10: Lower L’Ardoise

Sampson, Albert D. District 2: Petit de Grat

Sampson, Albert J. District 4: Louisdale

Sampson, Albert P. District 10: Lower L’Ardoise: 1953-1954

Sampson, Arthur T. District 10: L’Ardoise

Sampson, Arthur U. District 10: L’Ardoise 1930

Sampson, Elias: 4 Louisdale 1962-1963

Sampson, John W. District 6: River Bourgeois 1937 and 1953-1954

Sampson, Pascal F. District 15: Rockdale 1917

Sampson, Steve District 10: L’Ardoise

Samson, A.E. District 10: Lower L’Ardoise

Samson, Albert District 4: Louisdale

Samson, Andree District 10: L’Ardoise

Samson, George District 2: Petit de Grat 1970-1979

Samson, Gordon District 1: Arichat 1976-1985

Samson, Herman District 2: Petit de Grat

Samson, Willie District 6: River Bourgeios

Shaw, Dan N. Districts 10/12: Mount Auburn

Shaw, Roddie Distrcit 12: Lochside 1956

Shaw, Thomas J. District 1: Arichat 1937

Smith, Reynolds District 1: Arichat

Stone, Kirk District 7: St. Peter’s

Sutherland, Donnie District 8: Johnstown 1973

Sutherland, Sandy District 8: Johnstown

Thompson, Joseph R. District 2: Petit de Grat

Tyrrell, Jack District 1: Arichat

Urquhart, Robert J. District 5: West Bay-Grand Anse 1937 and 1953-1967

Wambolt, Robert District 7: St. Peter’s 1997-2000

Westlake, Harold District 10: Lower L’Ardoise 1956-1958

White, Ambrose J. District 4: Louisdale 1937

Williams, Jeremiah P. District 14: Point Tupper Warden 1917