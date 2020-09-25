The history of municipal government in Richmond County does not necessarily begin in 1879 when the county was incorporated.
Pre-1820, committees were convened each spring and fall to provide local government. In 1820, the entire island of Cape Breton was classed as one county. Then around 1829-1832 four townships, Arichat, Port Hawkesbury, Maitland, and Lennox were created.
Municipal Affairs was under the jurisdiction of the Court of General Sessions, and the first meeting for the Township of Arichat was held on February 19, 1829. Arichat’s first doctor, Andrew Madden, presided over the session and continued in this capacity until his death in 1858. He was succeeded by William Creighton of West Arichat.
The districts in 1880:
1. Arichat: C.J. Fuller Jr.
2. Petit de Grat: J.R. Thompson
3. D’Escousse: William LeVesconte (warden)
4. River Inhabitants: Edward Proctor
5. West Bay: Alex Matheson
6. River Bourgeois: M.J.T. MacNeil
7. St. Peter’s: Duncan Cameron
8. Hay Cove: John MacDonald
9. Grand River: John Murchesn (sub-warden)
10. L’Ardoise: William Brymer
11. West Arichat: William LeBlanc
12. William Chisolm (sub-warden)
13. Norman McAskill
Councillors M-W
Morrison, Dan Alec District 12: Loch Lomond:
Morrison, Dan Alex District 8: Johnstown
Morrison, Donald W. District 7: St. Peter’s 1917
Morrison, Don Alex District 12: Loch Lomond 1973-1991
Morrison, D.W. District 7: St. Peter’s 1958
Morrison, R.G. District 7: St. Peter’s
Morrison, William D. District 7: St. Peter’s 1953-1956
Morrison, W. Edward District 5: Cleveland 1917
Murchison, John District 9: Grand River 1880
Mury, Laurence District 11: West Arichat
Nelson, J. Scott District 4: Louisdale
Nickerson, Austin District 3: D’Escousse 1973-76
Noseworthy, John District 5: Grand Anse 1970
Oliver, Harold District 14: Point Tupper 1968-1969
Oram, George
Pearo, W.R. District 7: St. Peter’s 1937
Poirier, Alexander P. District 3: Poirierville/D’Escousse 1937
Poirier, Joseph H. District 11: West Arichat Deputy Warden 1917
Poirier, Leon District 3: D’Escousse
Poirier, Phillip D. District 3: D’Escousse 1953-1954
Power, L.G. District 1: Arichat 1917
Proctor, Edward: River Inhabitants 1880
Proctor, Capt. William District 4: River Inhabitants 1930
Rankin, Clair District 7: St. Peter’s 1988-1997 and 2000-2008
Rideout, Edward District 1: Arichat 1985-1994
Sampson, A.E. District 10: Lower L’Ardoise
Sampson, Albert D. District 2: Petit de Grat
Sampson, Albert J. District 4: Louisdale
Sampson, Albert P. District 10: Lower L’Ardoise: 1953-1954
Sampson, Arthur T. District 10: L’Ardoise
Sampson, Arthur U. District 10: L’Ardoise 1930
Sampson, Elias: 4 Louisdale 1962-1963
Sampson, John W. District 6: River Bourgeois 1937 and 1953-1954
Sampson, Pascal F. District 15: Rockdale 1917
Sampson, Steve District 10: L’Ardoise
Samson, A.E. District 10: Lower L’Ardoise
Samson, Albert District 4: Louisdale
Samson, Andree District 10: L’Ardoise
Samson, George District 2: Petit de Grat 1970-1979
Samson, Gordon District 1: Arichat 1976-1985
Samson, Herman District 2: Petit de Grat
Samson, Willie District 6: River Bourgeios
Shaw, Dan N. Districts 10/12: Mount Auburn
Shaw, Roddie Distrcit 12: Lochside 1956
Shaw, Thomas J. District 1: Arichat 1937
Smith, Reynolds District 1: Arichat
Stone, Kirk District 7: St. Peter’s
Sutherland, Donnie District 8: Johnstown 1973
Sutherland, Sandy District 8: Johnstown
Thompson, Joseph R. District 2: Petit de Grat
Tyrrell, Jack District 1: Arichat
Urquhart, Robert J. District 5: West Bay-Grand Anse 1937 and 1953-1967
Wambolt, Robert District 7: St. Peter’s 1997-2000
Westlake, Harold District 10: Lower L’Ardoise 1956-1958
White, Ambrose J. District 4: Louisdale 1937
Williams, Jeremiah P. District 14: Point Tupper Warden 1917