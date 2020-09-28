Teddy was no Dorian

STRAIT AREA: The region was hit with surging tides, powerful winds and heavy rain last week, brought on by former hurricane Teddy.

The region was hit by a storm surge of approximately 50 centimetres on September 22 which caused some damage in coastal areas, along with heavy rains, then the next morning, the post-tropical storm brought in gale force winds over 100 kilometres an hour, creating waves of eight to 10 metres.

Along with some offices and businesses, as well as provincial parks like Whycocomagh and St. Peter’s, schools under the Strait regional centre for education were closed on September 23, as were Conseil scolarie acadien provincial schools in Arichat and Pomqet.

Photos by Jake Boudrot

Trees were down on power and phone lines, as well as along roadsides, following Hurricane Teddy last week.

After Teddy made landfall, approximately 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the Strait area were without power for much of the day on September 23.

NSP dispatched 300 crews around the province ahead of the storm and all were based inside the Atlantic Bubble. NSP’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Sidebottom said despite the challenge, they were able to get what they deem an adequate amount of crews.

“Approximately 170 of the crews are from out of province but they are all from the bubble,” he said.

According to the province, Nova Scotians did their part by being prepared, listening to weather reports and taking care of each other. As a result, the province suffered minimal damage and power lost during the storm has been fully restored to homes and businesses.

“I want to thank Nova Scotians for taking this potentially dangerous situation seriously and for showing compassion toward friends and neighbours in need,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter. “First responders, municipalities and our partners in critical infrastructure also did a tremendous job of preparing, keeping the province informed and restoring services where needed.”