The history of municipal government in Richmond County does not necessarily begin in 1879 when the county was incorporated. Pre-1820, committees were convened each spring and fall to provide local government.
In 1820 the entire island of Cape Breton was classed as one county. Then in 1829 or 1832 four townships, Arichat, Port Hawkesbury, Maitland, and Lennox were created.
Municipal Affairs was under the jurisdiction of the Court of General Sessions, and the first meeting for the township of Arichat was held on February 19, 1829. Arichat’s first doctor, Andrew Madden, presided over the session and continued in this capacity until his death in 1858. He was succeeded by William Creighton of West Arichat.
The districts in 1880:
1. Arichat: C.J. Fuller Jr.
2. Petit de Grat: J.R. Thompson
3. D’Escousse: William LeVesconte (warden)
4. River Inhabitants: Edward Proctor
5. West Bay: Alex Matheson
6. River Bourgeois: M.J.T. MacNeil
7. St. Peter’s: Duncan Cameron
8. Hay Cove: John MacDonald
9. Grand River: John Murchesn (sub-warden)
10. L’Ardoise: William Brymer
11. West Arichat: William LeBlanc
12. William Chisolm (sub-warden)
13. Norman McAskill
Councillors M
Malzard, Charles S. District 1: Arichat
Malzard, Fred District 1: Arichat
Mancini, Joe Districts 7, 8: St. Peter’s 1961-1973
Mann, Richie District 7: St. Peter’s 1985-88
Marchand, Alex D.Districts 4, 6: Louisdale 1953-1962
Marchand, Brian District 6: Louisdale 2008 – present
Marchand, Felix District 4: Louisdale 1964-1978
Martell, Alvin District 4: West Arichat 2005-2020
Martell, Ernest A. District 15: L’Ardoise 1930
Martell, Leonard Districts 9, 10: Lower L’Ardoise 1967-1973
Martell, Onesime District 10: Lower L’Ardoise 1960-1967
Martell, Robert District 2: Petit de Grat 1917
Matheson, Alexander District 5: West Bay 1879-1880
Matheson, Bill District 9: Grand River 1985-1991
Matheson, Dan F. District 9: Grand River/L’Archeveque 1937
Matheson, Donald F. District 9: L’Archeveque
Matheson District 8: Johnstown-Red Islands
McKaskill, Norman District 13: Framboise
McCormick, William L. District 14: Cleveland 1937
McCuish, Alexander J. District 12: Lake Uist/Loch Lomond 1917
McDonald, Anthony D. District 14: Point Tupper
McDonald, D.H. District 13: Framboise
McDonald, John A. District 8: Hay Cove/ Red Islands 1880
McDonald, John J. District 8: Soldier’s Cove
McIntosh, James H. Dundee: 1930
McIntosh, Murdoch District 13: Framboise
McLean, D.E. District 13: Fourchu 1917
McLean, Don District 5: West Bay 1894-1896
McLeod, D.A. District 5
McLeod, D.A. District 13: St. Peter’s
McLeod, Dan J. District 13: Framboise 1930 (Deputy Warden)
McLeod, Dan N. District 13: Framboise 1937
McLeod, Donald J. District 13: Framboise
McLeod, John C. District 5
McLeod, John G. District 13: Stirling
McLeod, Kenneth C. District 12: Loch Lomond/Drummondville
McLeod, Malcolm H. District 12: Loch Lomond West
McNamara, Francis District 5: West Bay (River Inhabitants) 1985-1991
McNamara, M.J.T. District 6: River Bourgeois 1880
McNamara, Shirley District 5: Grand Anse 1991-2016
McNeil, M.J.G. District 6: River Bourgeois
McPhee, Joe District 6: River Bourgeois-Cannes 1979-1985 and 1997-2008
McRae, Allan District 5: St. George’s Channel
McRae, Murdoch District 7: St. Peter’s
McVicar, James District 7: St. Peter’s
Mombourquett, Frank J. District 15: West L’Ardoise 1953-1967
Mombourquette, James District 15: Rockdale
Mombourquette, Joseph George District 10: Lower L’Ardoise 1948
Morrison, Alec E. District 3: St. Peter’s
Morrison, Alexander E. District 14: Point Tupper
Morrison, Allan D. District 7: St. Peter’s 1930
Morrison, Archibald District 6: River Bourgeois