Councillors refuse to approve budget

ARICHAT: Municipal councillors will be meeting tomorrow night to once again discuss the budget.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council was scheduled to approve the final budget for 2021-2022, the five-year Capital Investment Plan, area rates, and the final water budget for 2021-2022, but that was delayed after a motion was introduced by Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon and seconded by District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson.

“I know several councillors have expressed a desire to have another look at the details given that we could be facing a tax rate increase, as well as an extended, potential change in tax revenue that may impact us this coming year,” Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said. “Although we had consensus in our last budget deliberation workshop, which is why we see it on the agenda for this evening, I recognize that the situation is evolving and we’re well within our rights to give ourselves some room for sober second thought if so desired by council.”

Diggdon said budget deliberations should be deferred to another meeting for further discussion.

“I have some questions and concerns that I would like to have addressed prior to proceeding with our final budget,” he said. “I just need some clarification on several items and I would prefer to hold it over budget deliberations instead of holding it over a regular council meeting.”

Samson agreed that the delay would be in the best interests of taxpayers.

“Since May 5, there has been some concerns and there has been some issues,” he said. “I think it’s needed and I think it would be welcomed, and I think the taxpayers would agree that we have one more budget deliberation meeting and make sure that we answer all these questions.”

Shawn Samson

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson voted against the motion, arguing that eight budget meetings were held and none of those issues were raised.

Like the warden, Sampson was under the impression that a consensus had been reached by council to table the budget. He said it’s impossible to budget now for a possible change in tax revenue.

“We can’t really budget on a maybe and a possibility, that we don’t really know how that’s going to turn out,” Sampson said. “A possible shortfall, we don’t know what that is so we can’t budget for that unless it’s something else.”

During May’s regular monthly meeting, Mombourquette said it was brought to council’s attention that there are properties on the municipal tax roll that do not have assessment account numbers assigned. She suggested that staff can undertake the work to update the tax rolls.

Diggdon told council Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Don Marchand and other municipal staff reviewed 10 parcels of land and found that eight required Premises Identification (PID) numbers.

The deputy warden asked why it took so long to find properties that were not taxed over many years, claiming that the municipality missed out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue over the past 20-30 years.

Diggdon requested that the municipality contact or meet with Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC).

Marchand responded last month that PVSC is responsible for assessing and matching numbers, and he suspects they are aware of these properties. He noted that all rural municipalities have this problem.

Although it is council’s prerogative and staff can assess what needs to be done, then report back to council, the CAO said this could be a costly and ongoing process.

At the time, council approved a motion to instruct staff to conduct an assessment using information from other municipalities, then come up with a strategy to update and maintain the tax rolls for all taxes, including fire levies, following budget deliberations.

During Monday night’s meeting, Marchand said when there’s a consensus on the budget, typically it goes to council and is approved.

“In this case, obviously, there is an issue,” he told council. “An issue that wouldn’t be an issue had we scheduled a special council meeting just after the budget meeting where we arrived at consensus. It would be a done deal and we’d be dealing with that potential issue as a staff.”

Don Marchand

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson also believed a consensus had been reached, but she agreed to another budget meeting.

“As long as we can have our special meeting to approve that budget so that we can give staff some direction, in terms of where we’re headed for the upcoming year given that we’re already almost a couple of months into that budget,” she noted.

The warden agreed that the budget must be approved immediately, hopefully by next week.

“We need to take care of this fairly quickly, there is a sense of urgency here,” she noted. “We will end up having to have a special council meeting next week at some point regardless.”

Mombourquette told The Reporter a budget meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening.