Transition into current lockdown went smoothly: mayor

ANTIGONISH: The mayor of the Town of Antigonish says staff has risen to the occasion in the face of the latest provincial lockdown caused by COVID-19.

The latest shutdown, which included increased health and safety restrictions province-wide, came into effect on April 28.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on May 17, CAO Jeff Lawrence explained that this time, it was an easier transition for staff as they already had an established plan.

“This year we’re a lot further ahead from last March, we had the playbook already created,” Lawrence said. “One thing that we are doing differently this time, we are trying to keep field operations staff working as close to normally as possible.”

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher while everyone is following protocol, the number of employees at town hall is kept to a minimum.

“Town hall is closed to the public, we have our own restrictions put in place to make sure everybody stays safe,” Boucher said. “For example, while travelling in a vehicle with more than one person, masks are mandatory.”

She indicated it was more of an issue of transitioning to having staff work from home when the province’s first lockdown order came into effect in Mach 2020, as there was a lot of logistics they had to work through.

“Our first shutdown, there were a lot of restrictions that staff had to deal with, now that we know a little more about the virus and how it works, this shutdown has been a little bit easier,” Boucher said. “The infrastructure (was) already put in place to allow people to work from home.”

The mayor advised she’s extremely grateful with how town employees have adapted in the face of adversity, and council couldn’t be happier with how the past year has gone.

“We understand that it is a bit of a challenge for our staff,” she said. “We really appreciate what they’re doing for us to make sure that the town is operating at full capacity.”