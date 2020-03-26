COVID-19 case under investigation

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia today announced five new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including one new case that is under investigation.

The new cases were identified Wednesday. Most are travel-related or connected to earlier cases.

One of the new cases cannot currently be linked to travel or an earlier case. The investigation to determine the source of the exposure and whether any others may have been exposed is ongoing. At this point, public health cannot confirm that this case is linked to community spread.

That is why it is imperative that anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia to self-isolate for 14 days and for everyone to adhere to the five-person social gathering limit.

This afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that anyone returning to Canada must quarantine in their residence for 14-days, under the Quarantine Act.

The 73 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to their mid-70’s. Two individuals are currently in hospital. Two individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

To date, Nova Scotia has 3,201 negative test results.

Those who have travelled outside of Nova Scotia or been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever or new cough, should complete the on-line questionnaire before calling 811. The on-line questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and remains in effect until noon, April 5. Under the state of emergency government can control or prohibit assembly, as well as travel to and from areas. It can also coordinate commerce activity and emergency responders.

A new virus like COVID-19 can cause fear. Nova Scotians are encouraged to support each other and use technology to stay connected.

For more information, visit the Government of Canada’s site: https://canada.ca/coronavirus or call the Government of Canada’s toll-free information line 1-833-784-4397.

The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll free). The Kids Help Phone is available 24/7, by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free).