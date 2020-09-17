Home Arts & Entertainment COVID-friendly Bubble Day in Judique Arts & Entertainment COVID-friendly Bubble Day in Judique By NFawcett - September 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The community of Judique celebrated with a Covid Friendly Bubble day on September 12. Photos by Nicole FawcettWhile groups remained in their bubbles and masks were worn, children and seniors alike were treated to a day of games, a maze, treats, and fun. The day ended with a beautiful fireworks display and the weather was amazing.