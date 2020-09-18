Mayors, wardens and councillors facing challenges around the region

Local mayors, wardens and councillors will be facing some competition in October’s municipal election.

After the deadline for candidates to declare passed on September 8 at 5 p.m., it was confirmed there will be a number of districts with acclamations, but many more that will be hosting elections on October 17.

Mulgrave will have a new mayor as Ralph Hadley decided not to offer for another term. Now vying for the mayor’s chair is former mayor Lorne MacDonald versus former town councillor Ron Chisholm.

Filling the four town council seats are acclaimed councillors Crystal Durling and Krista Luddington, as well as returning councillors Tanya Snow and Rob Russell.

In the Town of Antigonish, mayor Laurie Boucher has been acclaimed to another four-year term. Incumbent town councillors William Cormier, Mary Farrell, Donnie MacInnis, Jack MacPherson, Andrew Murray, and Diane Roberts will face-off against Sean Cameron, Travis DeCoste and Barbara McCarron Quirk for the six available seats.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will have a number of acclamations as Mary MacLellan in district 1, district 3’s Hughie Stewart, Remi Deveau in district 5, district 7’s John Dunbar, Gary Mattie in district 8, and in district 10, Bill MacFarlane, were all acclaimed. Also acclaimed was Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron in district 6.

Those facing challenges include incumbent Donnie MacDonald in district 2 who is up against Kristel Fleuren-Hunter. In district 4, Shawn Brophy is opposing incumbent Vaughan Chisholm. There will be a three-way race in district 9 between incumbent Neil Corbett, Carol MacEachern and Harris McNamara.

There also some acclamations in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, including Paul Long in district 1, in district 4 Dave Hanhams and Ricky McLaren in district 7.

In district 2, incumbent Sheila Pelly is on the ballot with Mary Germaine Desmond. District 3 incumbent Neil DeCoff is facing Elton MacPherson. Long-time councillor and incumbent Janet Peitzsche is being challenged by Lynette Newell. And former Canso Town Councillor and incumbent Fin Armsworthy is being opposed by Silva Rehel in district 8.

In district 6, Guysborough Warden and incumbent Vernon Pitts is up against Susan Cashin.

In the Municipality of the County of Inverness, Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier in district 1 (the Chéticamp area) and Laurie Cranton in district 2 (the Margarees) will return to Inverness Municipal Council after no challengers stepped forward.

While those districts will not have elections, the same cannot be said in district 3 (the Inverness area) where incumbent Jim Mustard is up against Larry Lariviere, Bonny MacIsaac, and Gerald M. Poirier. District 4 incumbent John MacLennan is facing challenges from Jason Bernard and Christine Dowling. In district 6 (Judique-Port Hastings), incumbent John Dowling is facing Mary Jess MacDonald, Catherine L. Gillis, and Gerard Gillis.

After being acclaimed four years ago, in district 5 (the Port Hood-Mabou area), Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie is up against Lynn Chisholm and Thom Oomen this time around.

In the Town of Port Hawkesbury, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton will not be acclaimed as mayor this time around, as she is up against Archie MacLachlan.

As for town council, incumbents and former mayoral candidate Hughie MacDougall, Mark MacIver and Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie are all running. Trying to get one of the four available seats are first time candidates Paula Hart, Jason Aucoin and John Ouellete. Also on the ballot is former candidate Michele Tabensky.

In the Municipality of the County of Richmond, there will be elections in all five municipal districts.

In district 1 (Petit de Grat-Arichat), incumbent and long-time councillor James Goyetche is up against three candidates, former councillor Rod Samson, as well as first time candidates Brandon Boudreau and Shawn Samson.

In district 2, three candidates have come forward; political newcomers Michael Diggdon and Carolyn ClackDoyle, along with long-time former councillor Gerry Bourque.

After being acclaimed in 2016, in district 3 (Louisdale, Evanston, Cleveland, Dundee), Warden Brian Marchand is up against first time candidate Melanie Sampson.

Another political newcomer, Amanda Mombourquette, is taking on incumbent Gilbert Boucher in district 4 (River Bourgeois-St. Peter’s).

Incumbent Jason MacLean, who was the warden for the first part of this municipal term, is on the ballot with another first time candidate, Brent Sampson, in a district covering L’Ardoise and the eastern part of Richmond County.

While October 17 is the regular voting day, there will be advance polls in each municipality, and there will be more localized polling stations to reduce crowds at each voting site. Keep an eye out for polling locations and dates in The Reporter over the coming weeks.

This promises to be another exciting municipal election, so don’t miss out, vote!