HALIFAX: A 200 hectare wildfire that was deemed “out of control” by provincial officials was eventually brought under control.

On May 25, the Department of Lands and Forestry (DLAF) said a fire in a forested part of Frankville was about 50 hectares in size. They said multiple ground and air crews responded to the wildfire along the Old Mulgrave Road, noting that six volunteer fire departments were at the scene.

Despite its size, the DFAF said no structures were at risk.

Photo by Jake Boudrot

This helicopter helped douse the wildfire on May 25.

By the morning of May 26, an incident command centre was established with 17 provincial wildfire crew, a helicopter and 31 volunteer firefighters at the scene. At the time, the wildfire was estimated to be about 200 hectares in size and considered “out of control.”

Aside from dryness after a week with no rain, Jim Rudderham, acting manager of Forest Protection Services with the DLAF, said wind and low humidity created challenges.

“Last evening, it was certainly the weather conditions with the wind, and the low humidity,” Rudderham explained during a press briefing on May 26. “It’s still rough terrain, it’s still hard to fight a fire but we’ve made very good headway and yesterday, it was the weather conditions which caused all the grief to all of them.”

As the day went on, crews were able to get the size of the wildfire down to 148 hectares and about 50 per cent was of the blaze was contained.

Later that afternoon, with 22 DLAF personnel on scene, provincial officials confirmed the fire was 70 per cent contained, with no increase in size, but was still classified as “out of control” with hot spots will appearing. By the evening, the fire was 75 per cent contained.

On the morning of May 27 after some rain and higher humidity, the helicopter was released from the scene, as 20 DLAF personnel and 12 volunteer firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

By May 28, the fire was considered 100 per cent contained but remained at 148 hectares. There were 10 DLAF personnel still on scene.

Photo by Drake Lowthers

The wildfire in Antigonish County was eventually contained late last week.

“All fires that are contained are still technically burning,” DLAF spokesperson Bruce Nunn explained. “Usually there are hotspots within the interior of the area affected, but they do not increase the size of the area.”

Nunn said the continuing dry weather at the time remained a concern.

“It could potentially lead to new fires starting and that’s why it is so important for Nova Scotians to observe the burning ban and be aware of important fire prevention tips,” he noted last week.

“The fire is still being patrolled and is considered under control,” DLAF spokesperson Lisa Jarrett confirmed on June 1. “There are approximately four lands and forestry staff monitoring and checking for hot spots.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.