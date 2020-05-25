Dartmouth man facing drug, weapons charges after traffic stop in Richmond County

ST. PETER’S: A man from Dartmouth is facing several weapons and drug related charges after he was caught speeding last night in Richmond County.

Shortly before midnight on May 24, a member of St. Peter’s RCMP was conducting RADAR enforcement when he noticed a vehicle travelling at 128 kilometres an hour (km/hr) in a 100 km/hr zone. He stopped the vehicle, and based on the evidence he observed, conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, the RCMP officer located a machete, cocaine, cash, a concealed handgun, and related material, all of which was seized. The driver was arrested without incident and transported to the Port Hawkesbury detachment where he was held in custody overnight.

Bruce Mills, 48, of Dartmouth has been charged with: possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a loaded prohibited firearm; unlawful possession of a firearm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; unsafe storage of a firearm; ammunition in a motor vehicle; and laundering proceeds of crime.

Mills appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court today and was held in custody. He is scheduled to return to court on May 26.