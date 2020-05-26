Wildfire in Antigonish County 50 hectares in size

HAVRE BOUCHER: Although they’ve been fighting it all day, the Department of Lands and Forestry (DLAF) considers a local wildfire “out of control.”

According to a DLAF statement issued at around 7:30 p.m. this evening, the fire in the Havre Boucher area is about 50 hectares in size.

Multiple ground and air crews have and continue to respond to the fire, which according to media reports and social media posts, is along the Old Mulgrave Road, the department said, noting that five volunteer fire departments and helicopter crews are responding.

Despite its size, the DFAF added that the cause remains under investigation, but no structures are at risk at this time.