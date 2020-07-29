HALIFAX: A death weeks ago in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone has been attributed to COVID-19.

On the same day officials confirmed no active cases for more than 14 days, the provincial government reported an additional death related to COVID-19, bringing Nova Scotia’s total to 64.

According to the province, a female in her 60s, with underlying medical conditions, died “several weeks ago” in the zone which covers all of eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

“This case was previously identified and reported as resolved,” Heather Fairbairn, media relations advisor with the Department of Health and Wellness explained. “She had underlying medical conditions and her subsequent death was under investigation. It has since been determined that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the death.”

Fairbairn explained why there was no transmission or no deaths as a result of the woman’s case.

“Whenever a new case of COVID-19 is confirmed, public health works to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with that person,” she noted. “Any positive cases among close contacts would have been reported. As per the release, there are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.”

In order to protect the individual’s privacy, Fairbairn said the department can provide no further information but they did confirm that she was not a resident of a long-term care home.

“My thoughts are with this individual’s family and loved ones who have been grieving these past weeks,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “This virus has taken a toll on us, but Nova Scotians are strong. We must continue to work together and follow the public health advice as we open our economy, communities and businesses.”