GUYSBOROUGH: A four-day work week is seeing positive results, according to the Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG).

Employees throughout the municipality began their reduced work week in June. Divided into two teams, one group works Monday-Thursday, while the other works Tuesday-Friday.

During their monthly council meeting on July 22, councillors passed the first reading of their expanded hours and four-day week policy.

Following the meeting, Vernon Pitts advised COVID-19 initiated the change in operations, but he suggested it was something the municipality had been considering even before the global pandemic.

“We’re going to do it, and we’re going to pull it off, and it’s going to be successful,” the warden said. “I believe we’re the first municipal until in the province, if not the whole country, to attempt this.”

All employees were given the option to remain on the standard five-day rotation, and not a single person accepted the offer.

Pitts advised the four-day week has resulted in a more efficient model so far, and the municipality will decide if they’ll continue with the reduced work week on a permanent basis in January.

“This way here we’re ending up actually getting about two hours extra [of] productive work, per day, out of our public works department.”