ANTIGONISH: It’s not apparent when the ice will be re-installed at the Antigonish Arena, according to the town’s mayor.

Laurie Boucher has indicated members of the arena board will discuss the issue during their meeting on July 27.

Following the town’s regular council meeting on July 20, Boucher said there will have to be demand for ice in the facility, which is owned jointly by the town and county of Antigonish.

“We’ll see how things turn out, and see what the demand is there for it,” she said. “I do know of some people that are travelling to Halifax for ice time.”

In the spring, the ice had been removed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any potential re-opening, Boucher said, will have to abide by provincial health and safety protocols.

“You have to have a plan to be able to open safely – that’s for any entity,” she said. “If you’re a commercial business, if you’re the school or the university, you have to have a plan that says you can open safely, so it’d be no different for the arena.”

Officials with the arena indicate it would take approximately a week to re-install the ice and have it ready to use.