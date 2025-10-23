A monument for Austin Letcher Sr. was permanently installed at the Grants Pond Trailhead

PORT HAWKESBURY: The life and service of Forest Ranger Austin Letcher Sr. were honoured at a dedication ceremony in Port Hawkesbury, marking local recognition for the wildlife officer who lost his life in the line of duty more than half a century ago.

Letcher Sr., a Port Hawkesbury resident and innovator in his field, died on October 18, 1967, following a motor vehicle accident near the River Denys area while responding to reports of poaching.

“Although foul play was suspected, the subsequent investigation did not result in any arrests or charges,” states the provincial Department of Natural Resources website. Letcher Sr. was transported to Antigonish hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.

Fifty-nine years to the day after his passing, family members, local officials, and community members gathered at the Grants Pond Trailhead in Port Hawkesbury for the unveiling of a monument in his memory on Oct. 18.

The ceremony was attended by councillors from both the Town of Port Hawkesbury and Inverness County, as well as MLA Kyle MacQuarrie.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton spoke of Letcher Sr. as a man whose life embodied “service, courage, and a deep respect for the natural world,” particularly in his work across Inverness County.

“As a Forest Ranger, Austin Letcher was a protector – of our forests, our wildlife, and our people. His work was not just a job; it was a calling rooted in his love for this land and the communities within Inverness County. He carried that sense of duty every day, often into the most challenging and unpredictable situations,” Mayor Chisholm-Beaton said.

The mayor added that the monument stands not only as a tribute to Letcher Sr.’s life, but also as a recognition of the ultimate sacrifice he made in the line of duty.

Letcher Sr. was also known for his strong community involvement. He was an active member of several local service organizations, including the Freemasons, and was a founding member of the Port Hawkesbury chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.

His grandson, Waddy Long, a forestry instructor at the Nova Scotia Community College’s Strait Area Campus, attended the ceremony alongside many family members. Following the dedication, Long reflected on his grandfather’s lasting influence during an interview with The Strait Area Reporter.

“I was very close to him and spent a lot of time with my grandfather and he taught me about a lot of things. I teach Natural Resources and Environmental technology and he’s the reason I took up working in the natural resource industry,” Long said. “I try to follow in his footsteps, but I don’t think I’ll never fill them because he was quite a man. People still talk about him today.”

Letcher Sr. is remembered as a pioneer in wildlife law enforcement. He was the first forest ranger in Nova Scotia to use parachute flares for enforcement operations – tools that illuminated fields at night to help identify poachers.

Previously, monuments recognizing his legacy had been installed in Ottawa and Shubenacadie.

For Long, having a permanent marker placed in his grandfather’s hometown carries special meaning.

“It’s an honour to have a monument placed in the town that he called his home,” he said. “We had dozens of family members who were able to make it, and it was a special day. And we’d like to thank council, and the town and everyone who helped make this dedication happen.”

During her remarks, Mayor Chisholm-Beaton also highlighted Letcher Sr.’s reputation for kindness, humour, volunteerism, and leadership among local youth, noting how his pride in Port Hawkesbury was evident in all that he did.

“As people pass this trailhead in the years to come – walkers, families, and visitors alike – may they stop for a moment, read his name, and remember that we must so more than simply to behold the beauty within these forests – like Austin – we must also do our part to safeguard nature which was at the core of the principals that Austin Letcher lived by.”