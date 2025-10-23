I would like to correct a couple of statements made by people quoted in the article “Rural leaders alarmed over proposed Canada Post overhaul” (Oct. 15th).

First CEO Doug Ettinger states “Unfortunately, when Canada Post loses money, taxpayers now foot the bill” and Warden Paul Long (MODG) states, “As taxpayers, we help fund Canada Post.”

Canada Post was indeed a directly funded federal service at one time, but since 1981 Canada Post has been a Crown corporation, owned by the Canadian people, but receiving zero financial support from them since that time.

In fact, Canada Post has in past years paid modest ‘dividends’ into the government coffers.

The recent assistance is a repayable loan and is the first of its kind in the history of the corporation. It will be paid back like any loan. Taxpayers do not contribute to Canada Post through their taxes; all capital and operating expenses are paid through the cost of services.

I would also like to clarify another common misconception about Canada Post as a monopoly.

The only monopoly that Canada Post has is on letter mail and with that comes the obligation to deliver to every point of call in Canada. Letter mail does not make money when it comes with this national obligation because the cost of delivering to rural areas is very high.

What we pay in most of rural Nova Scotia, even though the price of a stamp is expensive, does not cover the actual costs of delivery from our location. Private companies might like to be able to deliver letters in cities where the costs from one point of call to another are cheap, but they certainly wouldn’t be interested in delivering to us.

A lot of people point to new rural couriers that have arisen in the past couple of years and how great they are. I would love someone to investigate the wages and working conditions of these couriers.

From what I hear it is very low and paid by piece-delivered, which encourages delivery in unsafe conditions in winter (don’t deliver, don’t get paid).

For me, as happened this past winter, having a courier deliver my parcel (for what I hear is 70 cents per piece) at 9 p.m. on a Sunday night in snowy conditions is not a fantastic convenience, but rather a sad reflection on what we consider ‘quality of life.’

Roberta MacEwan,

Judique Intervale