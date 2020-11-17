PORT HAWKESBURY: After weeks of uncertainty and speculation between lawyers and the Department of Justice on the reason for additional delays, new dates have officially been selected to resume the Desmond Fatality Inquiry.

The fatality inquiry looking into why retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond killed his mother, his wife, and his 10-year-old daughter before taking his own life, finished hearing the first round of witness testimony in March – just before COVID-19 delayed the second round of testimony.

Adam Rodgers, the lawyer representing the estate of Cpl. Desmond and also representing his sister, Cassandra Desmond, told The Reporter they received an update from inquiry commissioner, Judge Warren Zimmer.

The inquiry will resume evidentiary hearings on February 16, 2021, and these hearings will be re-located to Port Hawkesbury at the Justice Centre to abide by COVID-19 physical-distancing guidelines.

“This is farther into the future than I had expected, even with the move,” Rodgers said. “I understand that six to eight weeks are required to set up the technological equipment at the new location.”

He indicates Judge Zimmer expects the second session of witness testimony to last four weeks, and will involve sittings on Tuesday-Friday each week.

In any event, he said, it is good to have some certainty infused into the situation.

Once the inquiry resumes this February, it will have already passed the four-year anniversary for the triple murder-suicide in Upper Big Tracadie, which prompted the Desmond Fatality Inquiry that began hearing evidence last January in a small, make-shift courtroom in Guysborough’s Municipal Building.