We’koqma’q will fish out of St. Peter’s Bay in 2021

WE’KOQMA’Q FIRST NATION: The leader of a local First Nations community says as chief, council and the community, they fully support a moderate livelihood fishery and will begin setting traps next season.

Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley, of We’koqma’q First Nation advised they would have participated this season, except resources were scarce.

“One hundred per cent we want to practice our inherent rights to fish, to hunt and to gather,” she told The Reporter. “It was too late for us to jump on and get a boat out there, we only have so many.”

Chief Bernard-Daisley explained they just weren’t fully prepared to fish a moderate livelihood this season; it took two-weeks to obtain their moderate livelihood tags, which was expedited from the routine four.

“We had community members who wanted to go out,” the chief said. “That’s okay, next year we’re going to be ready and we want to go out and really practice our inherent rights, and practice our treaty rights.”

Despite a 1999 Supreme Court ruling in the Marshall decision, Chief Bernard-Daisley said 21-years-later the government is still trying to discuss what moderate livelihood means.

We’koqma’q will devise their own moderate livelihood plan based on their community’s ideas and input to be ready to set traps a year from now, she added.

“Donald Marshall is such an iconic figure, even after death,” Chief Bernard-Daisley said. “He was and is a role model for people to look up to. He was one of the people to pave the path where we are today.”

We’koqma’q will join Potlotek and Membertou First Nations in fishing their moderate livelihood out of St. Peter’s Bay.