HALIFAX: Construction of a twinned highway to Antigonish County will start next month and is scheduled to be complete by the end 2023.

On May 7, Dexter Nova Alliance was officially awarded the contract from the provincial government to twin and maintain Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River, Pictou County and Antigonish.

Dexter Nova Alliance – led by local contractors Dexter Construction and Nova Construction, with BBGI as an equity partner – outbid two other companies shortlisted for the $717.9 million project.

Under the contract, the consortium will design, build, finance, operate and maintain a 38-kilometre twinned section of Highway 104. Dexter will take over ongoing operating and maintenance responsibilities for the twinned portion of the highway and another 25 kilometres of existing highway. This includes snow removal, pothole repair and any repaving that may be required over the 20-year agreement. Dexter will also replace seven bridges.

At the end of the 20-year period, the highway is required to be in “like new condition.” The contract includes $80.5 million of rehabilitation work.

To ensure on-time completion, Dexter will be paid half of the construction cost on completion and the remaining amount as monthly payments based on the availability of the highway at the specified performance level over the 20-year period.

Although they have entered into a Public Private Partnership (P3), ownership of the highway will remain with the province at all times.

According to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR), since 2009, there have been 391 collisions on this stretch of highway, with 19 people killed.

“This project will save lives,” said Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal. “Nova Scotians were clear that they want safe roads now. This will mean a safer, affordable and more efficient highway being opened years earlier than a conventional highway project.”

The project consists of construction of a twinned highway beginning east of New Glasgow, near Exit 27 at Sutherlands River, and running east for 38 kilometres to the existing divided highway at Antigonish, just west of the Addington Forks Interchange (Exit 31).

The project includes 28 kilometres of new two-lane twinned highway and 10 kilometres of new four-lane twinned highway. There are two new interchanges and about 24 new bridges.

This project also includes approximately 11 kilometres of twinning of the current highway from James River to the existing four-four lane highway at Antigonish.

Within the contract is operations, maintenance and rehabilitation responsibility for a 16-kilometre section of the four-lane highway through Antigonish, ending at Taylors Road in Lower South River.

The federal government is contributing $90 million to the project under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Total cost of the project is $717.9 million, which includes $364.3 million for construction and $196.4 million for ongoing operations and maintenance and an upgrade to the existing stretch of highway during the 20-year operating period.

DTIR spokesperson Peter McLaughlin added no delays are anticipated due to COVID-19 but construction crews are expected to try and remain at least six feet apart and not congregate in groups larger than five.

Public health is the highest priority for our province right now, but it is also important that we are ready for recovery,” McLaughlin added. “This project will provide economic stimulus for both the provincial and local economy.”