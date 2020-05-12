Mulgrave, Port Hawkesbury hold off on municipal loan program

STRAIT AREA: Officials with the towns of Mulgrave and Port Hawkesbury are taking a wait and see approach to a new program administering loans to municipalities.

Despite predicting a $400,000 shortfall due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the director of finance and mayor of Port Hawkesbury both say it’s still too early to determine if the town is going to take advantage of the province’s new low-interest municipal loan program.

The $380 million loan program, which was developed in collaboration with the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities and the Association of Municipal Administrators, will be available through the Municipal Finance Corporation.

“During this unprecedented time, municipalities need support to address the financial issues they are facing as a result of lost revenue,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter. “This program will help to bridge that gap so they can continue to deliver programs and services to Nova Scotians.”

Funding will be disbursed to municipalities by the Nova Scotia Municipal Finance Corporation within 24 hours of the agreement being signed. Municipalities will have six months to begin repayment and three years to fully repay the loan.

“With a low interest rate of 1.1 per cent, this is supposed to be a short term plan for municipalities to get through what may be troubling cash-flow situations based on taxpayers’ ability to pay,” Erin MacEachen told council. “Whether we require this financing or not, it’s premature right now to determine if this is something we would have to access.”

As a solution to the town’s projected shortfall, MacEachen advised this is another tool at council’s disposal should they decide to move in that direction.

Following May’s virtual municipal council meeting last Tuesday, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the town is certainly looking at a deficit.

“It’s going to be a matter of what occurs as a result of the taxation year, if we do have some shortfalls it’s good to know there is that tool at our disposal to bridge the gap that may evolve over time,” she said. “We have to look at what we want to accomplish for this year, how we’re going to pay for that, and what is that long-term ramification of rolling out our budget.”

At this point in time, they don’t have any immediate plans to apply for the low interest loan, Chisholm-Beaton said, as it’s a little too early to tell, but they are going to assess if they do need to take advantage.

“If we were to look at bridging a shortfall, it’s a very low interest rate; and we would just manage that the same way we do any other loan in terms or repayment,” she said. “It would be a budget line that we would have to meet in order to balance our budget.”

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought its fair share of challenges, Chisholm-Beaton suggested their budget should be passed on time.

“We’ve certainly had some significant discussions at this point focused on the loss in revenues in which we’re experiencing right now, talking about what are the priorities we have,” she said. “In regard to our strategic priorities as a council, [and] with regard to meeting the needs of our municipality, a lot of those priorities have been brought to council by our senior staff.”

Chisholm-Beaton said it’s still an ongoing conversation, and at the end of the day, they have to look at what they want to accomplish for the year, and how they’re going to pay for it.

“Typically we like to have our budget passed by June,” she said. “So hopefully, we’ll follow that same pattern.”

In Mulgrave, their CAO, Darlene Berthier Sampson had a meeting with a couple of local CAO’s after this program came down the pipeline and she told her council “it looks like it’s going to be a nightmare to administer in some cases.”

“There’s a lot of work to get this ready,” Berthier Sampson said. “I think it’s something we should park, and only re-visit if we absolutely have to.”

Mayor Ralph Hadley agreed and noted Mulgrave residents pay their taxes.

“They seem to get paid every year,” Hadley said. “I don’t think we should jump on that right now until we have a problem, we don’t have a problem yet.”