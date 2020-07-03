Editor’s note: The following letter was written to Catholics in the Diocese of Antigonish.

On Thursday, June 18 we received word from Dr. Robert Strang, the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Nova Scotia, that effective immediately there are changes to gathering limits in the province due to the lower rates of COVID -19.

The number increases from 10 to 50 people that can gather while maintaining six feet of physical distance; this includes those who gather for religious/faith services.

This is good news for all places of worship. We need time now to plan and prepare for a safe re-opening. As Bishop of the Diocese of Antigonish, I am prepared to allow that, in a few week’s time, our churches may re-open for public worship with no more than 50 people, provided we can follow our forthcoming diocesan protocols which will require cleaning and disinfecting, as well as ensuring the required physical distancing at all times.

We need to be confident that we have enough volunteers, cleaning supplies, and instructional information in place to ensure the safety of all, including our clergy. If we are successful in taking these small steps forward, we anticipate approval for larger gatherings in the near future.

Those who may not be able to attend church for health reasons or due to capacity restrictions are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. I encourage our parishes to continue to livestream, video or provide radio coverage of Masses.

Wayne Kirkpatrick

Bishop of Antigonish