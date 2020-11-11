CANSO: The Canso Lions Club has a special visit from District Governor (DG) Jane Brad during its regular monthly meeting.

DG Jane congratulated the Canso Lions for the many projects carried out during the pandemic and the support they are giving to the community.

Jane indicated that Lions Clubs are facing challenges during the pandemic and noted the Canso Lions deliver meals on wheels three times weekly. The Canso Lions is selling Club 100 tickets for the Canso Academy Bursary. Jane thanked the Lions for their support locally and internationally. The Canso Lions have a foster child in Africa and presented the DG with several boxes of used glasses.

Jane pointed out that Lions are the longest service club in the world and that every act of kindness can change someone’s life. The Canso Lions donated $1,000 to the Nova Scotia Lions for the new Ronald McDonald House in Halifax. Long term service Chevrons were presented to Lion Bill Roberts for 45 years, Lion Ray White for 40 years and Lions Carl Bond, Joseph Parker and John Rhynold for 10 years.

Contributed photos

District Governor Jane Bard presents charter member Lion Barry Lumsden with her District Governor’s pin.

Charter member Barry Lumsden was presented a District Governor’s pin. The Canso Lions purchased advertising from the community calendar. The Lions have donated use of the Lions Hall to the local committee working on nurse and physician recruitment for the Eastern Memorial Hospital.

The Canso Lions are planning a take-out roast beef supper on Saturday December 13, and only 100 advance tickets will sold by Lions Club members. The cut-off date to purchase tickets is Saturday December 6 and tickets can be purchased at: bigdovernarrows@gmail.com.