RCMP warns about phone scams

DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning the public about a number of phone scams being reported throughout Cape Breton.

The phone calls involve calls from 1-800 numbers, local numbers and the RCMP toll-free number (1-800-803-7267) claiming there are issues with the individual’s Social Insurance Number (SIN). The caller then says the person they have called will be arrested if their personal information is not provided. The callers say they are from a specific federal agency and request the individual’s name, date of birth and SIN.

Police are advising anyone who receives a call asking for their Social Insurance Number – or any personal or financial information – to request a name and a call-back number, then verify the institution requesting the information.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted in a phone scam is encouraged to contact their local police, and also the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. For more information about common fraud scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s Web site at: https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.