LYNCHE’S RIVER: The RCMP is investigating a single vehicle collision last night which sent the driver to hospital with life threatening injuries.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Richmond County District RCMP was notified of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Lynche’s River. Volunteer firefighters and Emergency Health Services also attended the scene, they said.

According to an RCMP press release issued today, police determined that an SUV “failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a power pole before coming to rest in the ditch.”

The RCMP said the driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

The passenger, a 15-year-old youth, was not injured in the collision, the RCMP added.