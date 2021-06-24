YARMOUTH: A group representing fishers from around the Strait area wants to be involved in a legal challenge of fisheries regulations.

On June 17, the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance (UFCA), an organization of commercial fishery stakeholders, said it intends to seek intervener status in Potlotek First Nation’s Nova Scotia Supreme Court case challenging Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s (DFO) regulation and enforcement of Indigenous fishing activities, as well as the Potlotek and Sipekne’katik First Nation court cases challenging provincial regulations governing the sale of fish and fish products.

“It is important that the perspective of those who work within the multi-species fisheries every day are heard and considered as part of the court proceedings,” said Colin Sproul, president of the UFCA. “We want to ensure the court and parties involved in the case understand the commercial fishing industry’s perspective and the importance of DFO enforcement and oversight for all fisheries and the importance of the provincial regulatory regime.”

On May 10, Potlotek First Nation filed papers with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia challenging the limitations imposed on their harvesting activities by the DFO. Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall said the Fisheries Act and related regulations are invalid against Mi’kmaw harvesters who are in compliance with the Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan.

In a press release, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs agreed that the Fisheries Act infringes on the treaty rights affirmed in the Marshall decision.

According to the chiefs, Potlotek is also asserting that the DFO’s Conservation and Protection (C&P) Branch has no jurisdiction over approved community livelihood harvesters. Marshall said Potlotek fishers should be able to exercise their treaty rights without being harassed.

The UFCA – which includes the Scotia Fundy Inshore Fishermen’s Association, the Cape Breton Fish Harvester’s Association, the Eastern Shore Fishermen’s Protective Association, the Guysborough County Inshore Fishermen’s Association, and the Richmond County Inshore Fishermen’s Association – said its members will be directly affected if these court challenges are successful.

“It is essential that every community, association, and fisher in the Atlantic fishery abide by the science-based rules and regulations that have been established to ensure the conservation and proper management of our fisheries for future generations,” said Sproul.

Considering the current capacity to harvest, transport and consume fish far exceeds ocean productivity the UFCA said, without careful management and oversight, all species of fish can be at risk.

The UFCA said Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers can work side by side in the commercial fishery, under a unified conservation and fishery management regulatory regime. The UFCA said it recognizes and acknowledges that Indigenous fishers have a right to equitable access to the fishery, and the right to fish for food, social, and ceremonial purposes.

The UFCA is also advocating for the Government of Canada to provide clear, lasting and responsible regulatory oversight for all fisheries.

“We want to work constructively with the Government of Canada, provincial governments, and First Nations to inform and understand viewpoints and ultimately establish regulatory certainty,” said Sproul.

Since the launch of the Mi’kmaw Treaty Rights-based fishery last fall, the assembly of chiefs said many Mi’kmaw harvesters had gear and equipment seized.

Recently, 196 traps that were seized from Mi’kmaw livelihood harvesters last fall were returned by the DFO, the assembly confirmed. The traps were seized by DFO’s Conservation and Protection Branch during the fall fishery and belonged to Mi’kmaw harvesters authorized under Community Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery Plans from both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations.

On the opening day of the season in Lobster Fishing Area 29, the assembly issued a press release claiming that a Potlotek Netukulimk Fishery Harvester had 37 lobster traps seized by Conservation and Protection Officers in St. Peter’s Bay.

The chiefs said the Potlotek harvester was not only following the community Netukulimk Livelihood Plan, but also limitations put in place by DFO.

While the Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery is managed by Mi’kmaw communities, all fishing gear, equipment and supplies are purchased and owned by harvesters, the assembly stated.

Harvesters from Potlotek returned to their fishery on June 5 after they reached a deal with the DFO.

Potlotek’s authorized harvesters will be able to fish and sell their catches, with the cooperation of the DFO, the assembly noted, while reaching an interim understanding that they can set up to 700 lobster traps.

Since this is a temporary measure, the assembly said more discussions will need to be held on future seasons and fisheries.

Fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan said the department is committed to continuing consultations with the community, including concerns about access.