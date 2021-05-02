Driver airlifted to hospital following ATV crash

CANSO: The driver of an ATV which tipped-over on the road remains in hospital.

At 12:45 a.m. this morning, Canso RCMP said they were notified of a single vehicle collision involving an ATV on Water Street. Police, volunteer firefighters and Emergency Health Services attended the scene, and the RCMP said the first responders found a damaged ATV and three women in a nearby ditch.

The driver of the ATV, a 44-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight, the police said, noting that the two passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old woman, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso.

“…The vehicle did not leave the roadway, it is believed that the ATV tipped causing the riders to be ejected,” Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter.

The RCMP seized the ATV as part of their ongoing investigation, but they added that “alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.”