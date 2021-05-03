PETIT DE GRAT: The RCMP is reaching out the community to provide information in a case where 40 lobster traps were cut.

Richmond District RCMP said they received a report of 40 lobster traps being cut off their buoys in waters near Petit de Grat, sometime between 5 p.m. on April 29 and 8 a.m. on April 30. The traps could not be recovered, police said, noting that the total loss of the traps and the catch contained within is approximately $10,000.

“This is not related to the Moderate Livelihood Fishery Dispute,” Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter. “This is not related to previous cases and this has not previously occurred to the fisherman in this case.”

The RCMP has identified a person of interest in their ongoing investigation.

“We are appealing to the public as people in the community may have information or knowledge of the incident and investigators would like to speak to them,” Marshall added.

Investigators have asked that anyone with information related to this incident contact Richmond County District RCMP at 902-226-2533. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.